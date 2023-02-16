Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Conrad Indianapolis recognized by Forbes Travel Guide

11 days ago
The 23-story hotel underwent a 2016 renovation to introduce a familiar feel to it’s living-room-like lobby.

Photo by @conradindy .

Wondering which hotel you should stay at in Indianapolis?

Forbes’ 2023 Travel Guide recommends Conrad Indianapolis (50 W. Washington St.) — the only Indiana hotel that made its list of 433 others .


So what did Forbes have to say about the Indy hotel? Well, it seemed to be wowed by the hotel’s “art-inspired ambiance” and amenities.

The highlights

  • The lobby’s Long-Sharp Gallery features rotating exhibitions of work by modern masters and the 18th-floor Gallery Suite boasts original Warhol and Picasso pieces.
  • The Warhol-walled presidential Gallery Suite is the Conrad’s largest , but its other standouts are the four art-inspired accommodations , accessible by a private lobby. The pads called “The Collection” comes in pop, modern, contemporary, and surrealism with personalized touches like the Pop Suite’s newspaper-print bedroom wall, Indiana limestone fireplace, and private media library.
  • A 15,000-sqft ballroom shows off sphere-studded chandeliers modeled after the Met Opera’s famous fixtures.
  • Its Tastings wine bar stocks 200+ vintages from all over the world, available by the sip, glass or bottle. You can enjoy unlimited samples here.
