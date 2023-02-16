Conrad Indianapolis recognized by Forbes Travel Guide

So what did Forbes have to say about the Indy hotel? Well, it seemed to be wowed by the hotel’s “art-inspired ambiance” and amenities.
The highlights
The lobby’s Long-Sharp Gallery features rotating exhibitions of work by modern masters and the 18th-floor Gallery Suite boasts original Warhol and Picasso pieces.
The Warhol-walled presidential Gallery Suite is the Conrad’s largest , but its other standouts are the four art-inspired accommodations , accessible by a private lobby. The pads called “The Collection” comes in pop, modern, contemporary, and surrealism with personalized touches like the Pop Suite’s newspaper-print bedroom wall, Indiana limestone fireplace, and private media library.
A 15,000-sqft ballroom shows off sphere-studded chandeliers modeled after the Met Opera’s famous fixtures.
Its Tastings wine bar stocks 200+ vintages from all over the world, available by the sip, glass or bottle. You can enjoy unlimited samples here.
