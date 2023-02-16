Rebel Wilson Reveals 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Banned Her From Losing Weight

She had to wait until the series wrapped to focus on her health.

Rebel Wilson is opening up about a somewhat questionable clause in one of her film contracts.

While speaking with Alex Cooper on Wednesday 's episode of Call Her Daddy , the comedian opened up about her dramatic weight loss and some of what went into the decision-making process. And it turns out, Hollywood halted her health journey when she first started thinking about making changes.

Wilson revealed that, during college, she quickly gained about 100 pounds as she struggled with PCOS , a hormonal imbalance that can affect both ovulation and metabolism. PCOS, which stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, has no cure and affects different people in different ways, though it can usually be managed through medication and diet.

As she started to approach 40 she visited a fertility doctor, who told her she'd "have a much better chance with fertility if [she] were healthier." She was surprised to hear it, having thought about her life like a Lizzo song—"bad b***h o'clock," she joked.

"It really hit me hard, because I was living a fantastic big girl life—didn't have any serious diseases or anything—and I was kind of like, 'Oh, s**t.' That made me kind of reexamine..." she continued.

Related: Rebel Wilson Reflects on Motherhood One Week After Welcoming Daughter

Unfortunately, this all happened while working on the Pitch Perfect trilogy, which put a bit of a dent in her plans. At the time, Wilson had already gone viral for her character, Fat Amy, who called herself such so that others couldn't do so behind her back. Wilson and her fans loved the character's confidence , but there was that lingering part of the actress that didn't feel so confident in herself.

While she was ready to start trying to get healthier, she contractually wasn't permitted to lose weight while shooting the series. "I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because it was in the contracts, for that movie, I think it was not more than ten pounds, or gain more than ten pounds," she told Cooper.

Then, following the success of the films, Wilson found herself feeling a bit "stereotyped" into playing similar roles of the "fat, funny friend." She made it clear that while she loved portraying those characters, she wanted to expand her horizons into other types of roles, too, but was never considered for them due to her weight.

Hopefully this can be a lesson learned for other production companies, and we can allow actors to prioritize their health above anything else moving forward!