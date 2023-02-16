Come hear about Miami’s Black history from someone who’s lived it | Opinion

Which makes Hines a walking encyclopedia on Black life in Miami.
She was there when the Civil Rights Movement marched forth and when the erupted in Overtown; she was there when local public schools were desegregated and during the McDuffie riots in 1980.
She was here when there were “Black Only” drinking fountains across the city and “Black Only” restrooms. She was there when Interstate 95 was built across Miami’s Black neighborhoods, cutting the heart out of a vibrant community.
Hines will be interviewed about her extensive experiences by Miami Herald Day Editor Jeff Kleinman.
Hines is living, breathing Miami Black history. She was there. She saw it with her own eyes. Now hear her tell it.
