On this day in music...2/16...

Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

On this day in music 1972 - Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin made their Australian live debut when they kicked off a six-date tour at the Subiaco Oval, Perth. Police battled with over 500 fans who rammed locked gates trying to get into the concert. Over 4,000 fans stood outside the venue without tickets and local residents jammed police phone lines to complain about the noise. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/on-this-day-in-music216

Texas Native and 25-year veteran of the Texas music scene.

Raised in the small refinery town of Texas City.

Myke Miller has the chance to show you or really let you hear his passion most of Myke's life he would dream of performing on the main stage.

Mykes passion has become his reality, and when Myke starts playing you can feel the music in your soul. Myke has played many of the Galveston area Circuit venues.

Refining his craft in tourist towns, Myke will come prepared with a collection of rock, blues, Motown, Country, and top 40s as well as my own multi-genre original music.

Check out his website and become what Myke has dubbed his fans

"The Travelers"

​www.mykemillerlive.com

Well Played is constructed right here in Texas all members are Texas born.



They are bringing their own groove and feel to the music they share with their fans.



Well played music stems from all things music and they love crossing the genres of music and bringing an incredible stage presence and show.



Their music motivation comes from Motown, Country, Indie, and a little bit of metal.



Well Played music is as diverse as the band members.



Playing Mostly the Austin 6th street downtown music scene when the stars all align you can catch Well Played on stages all over Texas.



Make sure you check the guy's out and give them your ears.



Well Played is gearing up for some out-of-state shows this year starting with Louisiana, Missouri, and Colorado.



https://wellplayedbandtx.wixsite.com