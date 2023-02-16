Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

21-year-old victim identified following deadly shooting on Indy’s near west side

By Jesse Wells,

11 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A 21-year-old man was shot to death on Indy’s near west side on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Taylor Miller .

Hearing at least a half dozen gunshots around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a woman on Somerset Avenue ran outside and tried to help a man bleeding next to a white pickup truck.

“I told him I was on the phone with 911 and he gave me his name.  He said he was shot in the stomach and his arm was broken,” said the woman.

    Taylor Miller/photo provided by family
    Taylor Miller/photo provided by family

That witness asked not to be identified, but says the victim Miller didn’t explain why he’d been shot.  He later died in the hospital.

“I have no idea what happened prior to that.  I didn’t hear any arguing or fighting.  I just heard the shots,” said the witness.

Witnesses say a second victim, thought to be a relative of Miller, survived being shot.

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s near west side

Neighbors believe two suspects ran away from the scene.

For their part, police wouldn’t confirm those details and say no arrests have yet been made.

“Right now we have a family that’s grieving and trying to figure out what happened to their loved one.  So it’s important for people in the area of the incident to come forward,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting.  At the same time, neighbors say they’re tired of the violence because the killing marked the third homicide in the area in just the last two weeks.

A map highlighting the homicides in Indy so far this year shows a cluster of three deaths on the near west side.

Just a half mile north of the Somerset scene, on Monday night 30-year-old Sabrina Cowan was shot and killed in front of her home on 12th street.

A half mile south of Somerset, 18-year-old Kenzel Bones was shot to death outside a food mart on west Michigan.

None of the three deaths are connected, but police say it’s time for people in community to speak up to solve those crimes.

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

“You know just existing in it is not being a part of the solution.  Being a part is playing a role, stepping forward and letting people know what’s going on in your neighborhood,” said Cook.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov

