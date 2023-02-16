21-year-old victim identified following deadly shooting on Indy’s near west side

Neighbors believe two suspects ran away from the scene.
For their part, police wouldn’t confirm those details and say no arrests have yet been made.
“Right now we have a family that’s grieving and trying to figure out what happened to their loved one. So it’s important for people in the area of the incident to come forward,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting. At the same time, neighbors say they’re tired of the violence because the killing marked the third homicide in the area in just the last two weeks.
A map highlighting the homicides in Indy so far this year shows a cluster of three deaths on the near west side.
Just a half mile north of the Somerset scene, on Monday night 30-year-old Sabrina Cowan was shot and killed in front of her home on 12th street.
A half mile south of Somerset, 18-year-old Kenzel Bones was shot to death outside a food mart on west Michigan.
None of the three deaths are connected, but police say it’s time for people in community to speak up to solve those crimes.
