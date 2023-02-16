Glamour and Politics Take Center Stage as Berlin Film Festival Returns to Scale

While Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart delivered a dose of major red carpet glamour as the Berlin Film Festival returned to a full-scale, in-person operation for the first time since 2020, the event’s role as a political platform was also revived as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the star of Sean Penn’s Berlin-premiering documentary “Superpower,” stole the show.

Hollywood stars were greeted on Thursday by packed crowds outside the Berlinale Palast and by festival co-heads Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. In addition to unseasonably mild weather, the onlookers were treated to glimpses of the cast and crew of Rebecca Miller’s opening night film “She Came to Me,” including stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Evan Ellison. Hathaway, sporting a see-through tangle of a dress and arm-length gloves, is the film’s producer and star.

Stewart, who was decked out in Chanel, is this year’s international jury president and, later in the ceremony, admitted she felt a “crushing” responsibility. Earlier in the day, at a curtain-raising press conference, she touted the durability of the movie industry in the face of change . “We have never stopped telling each other stories,” she said.

A block away from the ceremony, two sets of protestors were out in force. Berlin taxi drivers upset by the festival’s partnership with Uber — a new sponsor for the 2023 fest — distributed leaflets encouraging the fest to add more taxi ranks and work with the local taxi associations and trade unions.

Fleets of white Tesla cars and black BMWs, some emblazoned with the Uber logo, delivered the stars to the red carpet.

Meanwhile, cinema workers from Yorck Kino, a big player in the arthouse sector, held banners demanding an end to temporary contracts for the bulk of the chain’s workforce.

Apart from two protestors from an unknown org staging a sit-in on the red carpet towards the tail end of the arrivals, most signs of strife were all but absent at the Berlinale Palast, where the disco ball spun above throngs of guests and delegates — a remarkably different scene from the eerily quiet 2022 edition of the fest, where even most German delegates stayed home due to strict COVID restrictions.

This time, leading lights of the local film industry included Maren Ade, Detlev Buck, Christian Petzold, Volker Schloendorff, Matthias Schweighöfer, Katja von Garnier, Veronica Ferres, Tom Tykwer and Heike Makatsch.

Once under way, the opening ceremony amped up the political messaging. There were calls for solidarity with the filmmakers of Iran, the earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria and war-torn Ukraine. Culture commissioner Claudia Roth, a powerful speaker, beseeched the crowd: “We are opening this Berlinale in a dark time. Is it even possible to celebrate cinema at a time like this?” The answer, she said, lay in a Bertolt Brecht poem that asks “In the dark times, will there also be singing?”

“Yes,” said Roth, “there will also be singing — about the dark times.”

Sean Penn also surprised the audience as he took the stage to describe how he came to make “Superpower,” about the war in Ukraine. The actor, who arrived in Berlin after a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, then cued up a live video link with Zelenskyy.

Calling on his skills as a former actor and those of a smart script writer, the Ukrainian president earned his standing ovation. He referenced the history of once-divided Berlin, cited from Wim Wenders’ 1987 film “Wings of Desire,” and called the festival “the showcase of the free world.”

“A logical question comes up: On which side should culture and art be?” asked Zelenskyy. “Can art be outside of politics? Should cinema be outside of politics? It’s an eternal question but today it is extremely [pertinent].”

While thanking the Berlinale for “choosing” to ban creatives with ties to Russia, Zelenskyy ultimately concluded that “culture and cinema can be outside of politics, but not when it’s a policy of aggression, mass crimes, murder and terrorism. When it’s a policy of total war,” he said.

The night came to an end with another rousing speech, this time from international jury member and Iranian-French actor Golshifteh Farahani, who encouraged the industry to support Iran’s revolution.

“This regime lies and executes. They put innocent people in prison,” she said. “The prisons are like universities; you could do your thesis there.”

Added Farahani: “The wall of dictatorship is a thick wall…the revolution in South Africa took 800 days, ours has been just five months. This wall is one of oppression, attacking human rights. We need all of you. We need Germany, France, Europe. We need you to stand on the right side and to acknowledge it. Call it a revolution.”