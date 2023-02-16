Climate protester interrupts Josh Hawley speech before being dragged off stage

A climate crisis protester interrupted US Senator Josh Hawley ’s speech to a conservative think tank before being dragged off stage by a burly security guard.

The Republican lawmaker from Missouri, who was infamously caught on video sprinting away from January 6 rioters at the US Capitol hours after appearing to encourage crowds with a fist shake, remained on stage as the female protester was manhandled out of the room.

“This administration wants to use the climate crisis as a justification for its agenda in Ukraine and elsewhere. Maybe they oughta visit with that gal,” said Mr Hawley in an attempt to make light of the situation.

The unidentified woman walked onto the stage at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC on Thursday holding a homemade poster that read “people [and] planet, not war [and] aggression.”

“I think you’re forgetting that we have the largest military in the world. We spend over $1 trillion every year in this state,” she said as she walked towards Mr Hawley.

And she added: “Your state of Missouri… over half the people are in poverty.”

As she was removed from the event by the security guard, the woman shouted, “ China ’s not our enemy, the climate crisis is.”

“We need to be more serious about the climate crisis. We are continuing to have more aggression with China and we’re spending more on our military than 100 countries combined. The climate crisis is our common threat,” she said.

Mr Hawley was giving a speech on China and Ukraine at the event on Thursday.

“Americans should hear a truth that few in Washington will acknowledge: If China invades Taiwan , it will likely succeed. Senator Josh Hawley will chart a new defense policy that prioritizes our biggest threat, challenges the consensus on Ukraine, and safeguards Americans at home,” the think tank said in its promotion for the event.