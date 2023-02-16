City Club of C.O. looks at region’s continued staffing challenges, how to attract young talent to jobs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City Club of Central Oregon's monthly meeting Thursday focused on an all-too-familiar issue for many businesses these days: attracting and retaining talented people to fill job vacancies.

eting this morning at the Deschutes Riverhouse Convention Center to discuss ways to create employment opportunities for young talent in and around Central Oregon.

Local organizations like Saint Charles Health System, along with Central Oregon Community College, hosted panelists during the 90-minute conversation on Thursday.

Open positions in the current workforce in Central Oregon include apprenticeships at the community college, along with medical field positions and hospitality industry work.

