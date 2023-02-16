Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Brooklyn Nets want to return to ‘contention sooner than later’: 6 ideal big-name summer targets

By Jason Burgos,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzRYb_0kpw4Tec00

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are not interested in a rebuild after their blockbuster trades this month and are expected to aim to improve their roster if possible this summer.

Brooklyn made the biggest splashes ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline . The organization was part of not one, but two blockbuster deals that shipped off superstar talents to rival teams. After forging what was expected to be a serious title contender several years ago, the team must now start from square one with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant no longer members of the Nets roster.

However, in looking for trades for their top two players this month, and in the summer, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly did not want to take major steps back and endure another rebuilding process. That is why the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were optimal trade partners for them.

Also Read: LeBron James reportedly unhappy with Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers coach

6 players the Brooklyn Nets could target this summer in pursuit of return to contender status

In their deals for Irving and Durant, the team received talented players in Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and Dorian Finney-Smith. All of them are legitimate starting-level players in the NBA, and could also be worthwhile trade chips in packages with the five first-round picks they also got in the two moves.

Furthermore, the Nets also cleared up a lot of cap space they could use on star talents in NBA free agency. Those facts were the basis of a report from Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer on Tuesday, as he revealed the team fully intends to try and make the playoffs this season, and be in title “contention sooner than anything else.”

It all means it could be a busy summer for the Brooklyn Nets again as they look for upgrades to the roster. With that in mind, here are six players they could target in trades or in NBA free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13m7Fv_0kpw4Tec00
Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green

Draymond Green is looking for a pay raise and guaranteed for several more seasons, which is why he is expected to opt out of his contract after the season. With the Golden State Warriors well over the salary tax threshold, they could allow him to walk and the Brooklyn Nets could swoop in to grab the greatest intangibles and grit player of his generation.

Green does not offer superstar stats, but for a team looking to build a different sort of winning culture, he could be the perfect fit.

Also Read:
Phoenix Suns reportedly could target 2 All-Stars to replace Chris Paul this summer

Bradley Beal

Despite a solid starting five, the Washington Wizards are still suffering through another losing season. While there are no indications they are ready to finally trade superstar Bradley Beal, that could certainly change in the offseason, and an offer of four or more first-round picks and a talented young player from Brooklyn could be an offer they can’t refuse.

Zach LaVine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPdxU_0kpw4Tec00
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It has been well-documented that Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are on the outs. With his teammates reportedly siding with head coach Billy Donovan in the ongoing drama, a trade this summer seems extremely likely. The Brooklyn Nets could be in a battle with the Knicks for his services , but he would still be a major addition to their short and long-term contention hopes.

Jerami Grant

After acquiring Jerami Grant in a blockbuster move this summer, the Portland Trail Blazers are outside the current playoff picture. His addition did not bring the change they hoped for and re-signing him this summer is far from guaranteed. While he is not a household name, he is a fantastic young talent that would be a nice core piece alongside Mikal Bridges.

Also Read:
James Harden quietly guarantees he’ll opt out of 76ers deal and test NBA free agency this summer

Khris Middleton

Following wrist surgery, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has struggled this season. However, the team has still competed at a high level in spite of that fact, which means they may not try to retain him if he opts out of his deal this summer. That could open the door for the Nets to add a very talented scorer that could soon return to elite form.

Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl actually drew a great deal of interest at the NBA trade deadline despite the league moving away from relying on big men. The Toronto Raptors brought him back for a second tenure before the deadline , but he is sure to test his value in free agency. If the Brooklyn Nets want a more established talent manning the middle in 2023-2024, the 27-year-old would certainly bring that and more.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
Nets brace for visit from streaking Bucks
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Russell Westbrook Sat At The End Of The Bench And Didn't Participate In Huddles Or Bench Cheering With The Clippers, Says Skip Bayless
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly sold for $3.5 billion, third highest ever for a US sports team
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Guard Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James out indefinitely with foot injury
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
NBA star casts doubt on staying with franchise, leaves door open for trade demand
Washington, DC2 days ago
Hawks coach Quin Snyder makes debut vs. Wizards
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Lakers set to face Grizzlies without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball breaks right ankle
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton receives multi-year extension
Hempstead, NY8 hours ago
Kings vying for another road win over Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
After blown lead, Mavericks trying to ‘mature’ as Pacers visit
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Jazz coach Will Hardy eager to face Spurs, Gregg Popovich again
Salt Lake City, UT5 hours ago
Knicks trounce Celtics for sixth consecutive win
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks sign Quin Snyder to five-year contract, will immediately become head coach
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Following hectic stretch, Clippers welcome Wolves to town
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Jimmy Butler helps Heat pull out tight win over Sixers
Miami, FL3 hours ago
LaMelo Ball fractures right ankle in Charlotte Hornets’ win over Detroit
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Bulls looking to gain ground on Raptors
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Damian Lillard pursues encore as Blazers face Warriors
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Bulls to face Wizards with focus on a play-in spot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Which Memphis Grizzlies team was better: Current team or Grit-and-Grind culture?
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers rally from 27 down to dispatch Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Donovan Mitchell propels Cavs to drubbing of Raptors
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy