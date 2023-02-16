Report: Rams hire ex-college head coach Jimmy Lake

The Los Angeles Rams have hired former Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake for an undetermined role on Sean McVay’s staff, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Lake, 46, who has a history of coaching defense, would likely help coach the Rams’ defensive backs with the departure of Jonathan Cooley to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Lake was fired after 13 games as Huskies head coach after he pushed and struck one of his own players, Ruperake Fuavai, while trying to break up a sideline scrum. He finished with a 7-6 record from 2020-21.

Lake was an assistant DBs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions from 2006-11. He was also the assistant defensive coordinator at Washington from 2016-19.

–Field Level Media

