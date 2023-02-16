Open in App
Sportsnaut

Report: Rams hire ex-college head coach Jimmy Lake

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDUrZ_0kpw4J4a00

The Los Angeles Rams have hired former Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake for an undetermined role on Sean McVay’s staff, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Lake, 46, who has a history of coaching defense, would likely help coach the Rams’ defensive backs with the departure of Jonathan Cooley to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Lake was fired after 13 games as Huskies head coach after he pushed and struck one of his own players, Ruperake Fuavai, while trying to break up a sideline scrum. He finished with a 7-6 record from 2020-21.

Lake was an assistant DBs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions from 2006-11. He was also the assistant defensive coordinator at Washington from 2016-19.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson reportedly turned down Baltimore Ravens’ $250 million contract offer
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NFL insider expects Kansas City Chiefs to decline fifth-year option on former top pick
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Russell Wilson’s ‘influence’ and ‘very strange’ actions caused issues with Denver Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Washington Commanders sale reportedly in jeopardy, Daniel Snyder not happy with offers
Washington, DC2 days ago
Chicago Bears put for sale sign on No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette a likely cap casualty in 2023
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals insider hints at increasing ‘certainty’ Joe Mixon is released in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL executive hints at surprising QB target for Indianapolis Colts in 2023 NFL Draft
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings have interest in retaining former first round pick with contract extension this offseason
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Washington Commanders expected to closely study first-round QB prospects
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Minnesota Vikings reporter suggests All-Pro defender a likely 2023 cap casualty
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Green Bay Packers open to moving Aaron Rodgers, think Jordan Love has ‘considerable upside’
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings not interested in one-year extension with Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Reports: UNC hires Freddie Kitchens as TE coach
Chapel Hill, NC12 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers market could be declining as QB nears decision on future
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Pro Bowl player’s time with New Orleans Saints ‘is likely up’ according to one NFL insider
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton receives multi-year extension
Hempstead, NY6 hours ago
Report: Packers rework deals, clear $16M in cap space
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
UNC gets past Florida State for third straight win
Tallahassee, FL2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks sign Quin Snyder to five-year contract, will immediately become head coach
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NFL owners renew talks of voting Daniel Snyder out of Washington Commanders ownership
Washington, DC5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy