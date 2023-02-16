Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family reveals

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w06yW_0kpw4HJ800

Bruce Willis’ aphasia condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), according to a statement from his family.

Bruce’s wife Emma, ex-wife Demi, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn released a statement through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration on Feb. 16.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement continued. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Just last year, the “Die Hard” star’s family revealed he would be stepping away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis.

As the 67-year-old’s condition progressed, his family said he’d want to use his platform to raise awareness.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they said.

Before signing off, the family thanked everyone for their love and support during this time.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Kern State Prison inmate death
Delano, CA3 days ago
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA2 days ago
Los Banos resident arrested in Sunday shooting, deputies say
Los Banos, CA3 hours ago
Man shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Porterville, CA3 days ago
4 people, including infant, taken to hospital after violent 2-car crash in North Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Paper money will no longer be accepted at SeaWorld San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man beaten, arrested after shooting friend’s toddler: FPD
Fresno, CA1 day ago
DOJ: Porterville man pleads guilty to cow manure ponzi scheme
Porterville, CA7 hours ago
Suspect in Yosemite National Park abuse case pleads guilty
San Rafael, CA3 days ago
Buchanan leads in team standings at state wrestling championships
Buchanan, MI2 days ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA9 hours ago
Storm warning at Merced’s Bear Creek
Merced, CA6 hours ago
This car was stolen at gunpoint in Porterville, police say
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Clovis police officer involved in hit and run crash, police say
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Storm sweeps motorhomes into Los Angeles-area river
Castaic, CA1 day ago
PD: Man arrested, weapon seized during traffic stop in Merced
Merced, CA9 hours ago
Visalia PD issues warning about scam calls
Visalia, CA4 days ago
Bulldog Insider conversation: Jervis Cole
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Winter storm warning in effect for Yosemite communities
Oakhurst, CA3 hours ago
Porterville to receive new park and community center
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Local shelter seeks foster parents for ‘kitten season’
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Neighborhood Industries to host art exhibit in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
IDENTIFIED: Suspected Porterville Ulta thief arrested, PD says
Porterville, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy