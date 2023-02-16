Mark Consuelos’ Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More or Less Than Wife Kelly Ripa—What He Earns

Now that he’s the new host of Live With Kelly and Mark (alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa), it’s understandable why viewers want to know about Mark Consuelos’ net worth and how much he’s made from shows like All My Children and Riverdale .

Consuelos—whose full name is Mark Andrew Consuelos—was born on March 30, 1971, in Zaragoza, Spain. His breakout role came in 1995 when he was cast as Mateo Santos in ABC’s daytime soap opera All My Children, which his now-wife, Kelly Ripa, also starred on. Consuelos starred on All My Children from 1995 to 2001. A decade after he left All My Children, Consuelos made his debut as Hiram Lodge on The CW’s teen drama Riverdale . Consuelos starred as Hiram from 2017 to 2021. In 2023, Consuelos announced he was the new co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan —now known as Live With Kelly and Mark —after the daytime talk show’s former co-host, Ryan Seacrest, confirmed he was leaving. Consuelos co-hosts Live with his wife, Kelly Ripa.

In an interview with Bustle in 2021, Ripa revealed that Consuelos made more than her when they were both on All My Children . “I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children , much the same way I had no acting experience,” Ripa said. “But I got my job in 1990 and I think he got his job in ’95. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate.” She continued, “I just couldn’t believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman…It’s bothered me ever since.”

What is Mark Consuelos’ net worth compared to Kelly Ripa now? Read on for what we know about Mark Consuelos’ net worth and how much he makes compared to his wife, Kelly Ripa.

How much did Mark Consuelos make for Riverdale ?

How much did Mark Consuelos make for Riverdale ? Consuelos stars as Hiram Lodge, the father of Veronica Lodge, in The CW’s Riverdale . Consuelos was a series regular from seasons 2 to 5, and a guest in season 6. While Consuelos’ Riverdale salary hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected that he made around the same as the show’s other cast members. Variety reported in 2018 that Riverdale’s four lead cast members—KJ Apa (who plays Archie Andrews); Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper); Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica Lodge); and Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones)—made $40,000 per episode on Riverdale , which equaled to between $520,000 to $880,000 per season depending on how many episodes were in the season.

“Mark is an absolute legend, Apa, who starred on Riverdale with Consuelos, told Esquire in 2019. “I love working with him because he’s always got a lot to say and I feel like I’ve got a lot to learn from him. He’s just an all-around good guy. The best part about working with Mark is that he is so ripped that he inspires me to be more ripped. He’s a 40-something man and he is way more ripped than anyone on the show.”

In an interview with Glitter magazine in 2021, Consuelos opened up about how he was cast in Riverdale . “Gosh, it’s been, I guess, four years now; I remember having a conversation with Roberto, the creator, and we talked about the character,” he said at the time. “I knew that it was surrounding the core of Archie and Veronica, Jughead, and Betty. I wanted to hear where Hiram fit into the picture. He essentially said, ‘You’re going to be causing trouble for everyone all the time.'”

He contniued, “But you really, really, really love your family; like you really love your daughter and your wife. Everything that happens was born from a need to protect them. You just go about it in really, really the wrong way. I can totally relate. (laughing) So as a father, sometimes you do and say things, and you think they are coming from an intent that is good. But, you know, sometimes you mess up. So that’s relatable. It was mainly that conversation I had with Roberto prior to me starting the show or being part of the show. We just talked about the character. We talked about the clothes that he wore, you know—stuff like that.”

What is Mark Consuelos’ net worth?

What is Mark Consuelos’ net worth? Mark Consuelos’ net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . In comparison his wife Kelly Ripa’s net worth is $120 million.

Along with what he made on Riverdale , Mark Consuelos’ net worth also includes what he made from his role as Mateo Santos on All My Children from 1995 to 2001, as well as his production company, Milojo, which he founded with Ripa in 2007. Mark Consuelos’ net worth also includes what he earns as a co-host on Live With Kelly and Mark , which he co-hosts with Ripa. Consuelos announced he was the new co-host of Live With Kelly in 2023 after the daytime talk show’s former co-host, Ryan Seacrest, confirmed he was leaving. “Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️,” Consuelos captioned an Instagram photo of him, Ripa and Seacrest on Live at the time.

Ripa also confirmed the news in her own Instagram post honoring Seacrest. “And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship,” he wrote. Seacrest also mentioned Consuelos in his own Instagram post announcing his exit. “And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!” he wrote. A source told Page Six in February 2023 that ABC knew Seacrest was leaving Live With Kelly in the summer of 2022 and first approached Consuelos with the idea of replacing him at that time. The source described Consuelos as a “built-in host” for Live With Kelly .

In an interview with Glitter magazine in 2021, Consuelos opened up about what he’d still like to do in the entertainment industry. “I know I probably wouldn’t want to direct. I’ve toyed with the idea, and I watched the directors on our show do what they do,” he said. “When they’re on set, I realized that that’s already so much from the beginning of the day to the end of the day. Everybody depends on you to tell them what’s happening.”

He continued, “There is also so much preproduction that goes into an episode; a couple of weeks of that and then there’s also post-production. It’s a lot of work. So, I don’t think right now, at least directing, would be something I would be interested in doing. We have a production company, and we produce various projects, so I feel like I’ve got my hands in the other aspects enough to keep me occupied and interested. But right now, acting is probably the one thing that I enjoy the most and feel the most capable of.”

He also told the magazine about memorable fans interactions he’s had as a longtime soap opera actor. “You know, I can’t point out just one, but I would say that this show reminded me very much of the fans that we had for All My Children when I was on a soap; it’s kind of the same kind of fervor and passion and they really love the characters on the show; like they did on a soap opera,” he said. “They really are invested in the couples and the relationships on the show. God forbid you to try to break up some couples. I’m like, whoa.”

He continued, “When people would do that on Riverdale , the fans would react in a similar way. So I don’t know. I quite enjoyed it. That’s how I started my career, to do a show that the fans are so invested in a wide range of ages, obviously. So you can go anywhere. I was in Greece, or I was in France, or I was in Italy, and people were big fans of the show. So it’s nice to be part of something that has such an international reach, a global appeal. I think that’s the nicest thing. It reminded me of the time that I was on a soap.”

