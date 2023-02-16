History of the Hersheypark pinwheel

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has had its fair share of logo changes over the 100+ years of operation. But there is one thing has pretty much stayed the same since 1971.
This is the iconic Hersheypark pinwheel.
Back in the early 1970s, the park, (which was named Hershey Park) was in a decline and there was a risk of it closing. Hershey Park was more of a leisure park at that time, and in 1971 it became a gated park and the name was switched to “Hersheypark.”
With this rebrand came the pinwheel logo. Featuring eight colors, the pinwheel debuted sometime between 1971 to 1972. According to the Amusement Parkives website , a Harrisburg newspaper, The Patriot-News, printed a special section of its newspaper commemorating the opening of the new Hersheypark. This print shows the iconic pinwheel front and center and is one of the very first uses of the logo.
