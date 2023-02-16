Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

MSU Announces Sports to Return After Fatal Shooting

By Joseph Salvador,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNbmd_0kpw199W00

The school announced sports will resume this weekend after a shooting Monday left three students dead and more injured.

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP(4357) or at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline .

Michigan State athletic events will resume this weekend after an on-campus shooting Monday left three students dead and five in critical condition.

“The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller said in the release. “In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.”

The women’s basketball team will host Maryland on Saturday, and the men’s team will play Michigan on Saturday night. Spartans men’s tennis won’t travel to Virginia for matches at Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth. Instead, the team will remain home and host Drake on Saturday morning.

Michigan State hockey will play in Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. The program’s softball, baseball and golf teams are all scheduled to travel Thursday for road contests. The wrestling team and members of the men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel for competitions Friday.

Members of the men’s and women’s track and field squads are also scheduled to compete Saturday at Notre Dame. However, both women’s tennis matches scheduled for this weekend have been canceled. Additionally, the women’s gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Nebraska Volleyball Seeks to Smash Attendance Record at Memorial Stadium
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa’s McCaffery Pulled Away After Staring Down Official
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Basketball World Reacts to Iowa Star Caitlin Clark’s Three-Point Buzzer Beater
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme Addresses Whether He’ll Return Next Season
Spokane, WA3 hours ago
Jon Scheyer Becomes Duke’s Winningest Rookie Coach
Durham, NC1 day ago
Alabama’s Callous Reaction to Pre-Game Introduction Shows True Priorities
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
College Baseball Player Hits Two Grand Slams in Same Inning
Kalamazoo, MI8 hours ago
Longtime Virginia Men’s Basketball Coach Terry Holland Dies at 80
Charlottesville, VA11 hours ago
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Considering Playing Five College Seasons
Iowa City, IA7 hours ago
Report: Bears ‘Leaning Toward’ Trading No. 1 Pick
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Report: Bryce Young Will Not Throw at NFL Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Iowa Beats Michigan State in Overtime After Wild 2nd Half Comeback
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Video of Parrots Invading College Softball Game Goes Viral
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Watch: XFL Guardians Coach Terrell Buckley Rips Team’s Effort in On-Field Interview
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Shedeur Sanders Named Top HBCU Football Player for 2022 Season
Jackson, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy