MSU Announces Sports to Return After Fatal Shooting

The school announced sports will resume this weekend after a shooting Monday left three students dead and more injured.

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP(4357) or at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline .

Michigan State athletic events will resume this weekend after an on-campus shooting Monday left three students dead and five in critical condition.

“The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller said in the release. “In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.”

The women’s basketball team will host Maryland on Saturday, and the men’s team will play Michigan on Saturday night. Spartans men’s tennis won’t travel to Virginia for matches at Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth. Instead, the team will remain home and host Drake on Saturday morning.

Michigan State hockey will play in Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. The program’s softball, baseball and golf teams are all scheduled to travel Thursday for road contests. The wrestling team and members of the men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel for competitions Friday.

Members of the men’s and women’s track and field squads are also scheduled to compete Saturday at Notre Dame. However, both women’s tennis matches scheduled for this weekend have been canceled. Additionally, the women’s gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday has been postponed.