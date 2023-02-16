Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report

By Curtis Brodner,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpPXa_0kpw17O400

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Brooklyn yeshiva went on lockdown Thursday after a man barricaded himself in an apartment nearby, the Jewish Voice reported.

Yeshivat Darche Eres is about a 20-minute walk from the incident, which took place on Coney Island Avenue near Gravesend Neck Road in Gravesend.

The school has not yet responded to 1010 WINS’ request for confirmation regarding the lockdown.

Police received reports of the barricaded man around 11:15 a.m., according to officials.

Officers were trying to start a dialogue with the man as of 2:30 p.m. Authorities are unsure whether he’s armed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Teen boy, 15, shot on Harlem street, 2 suspects sought
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Man, 42, repeatedly struck with glass bottle in unprovoked attack in SoHo, suspect sought
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Woman, 26, groped aboard SI MTA bus, suspect sought
Staten Island, NY13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trio robs boy, 13, of scooter at knifepoint on Brooklyn street
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
East Harlem shooting outside White Castle leaves one man injured: NYPD
New York City, NY1 day ago
Off-duty NYPD officer critical after SUV slams into tree, killing husband: police
Haverstraw, NY9 hours ago
Cashier beaten at Bronx grocery store; no arrests: NYPD
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at Bronx intersection
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Man, 55, arrested after assault gun seized during raid on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Police: Man stabbed outside business on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon
West Babylon, NY1 day ago
Man, 29, dead after shooting outside Bronx building
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Young man gunned down outside bodega in East Harlem shooting
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man fatally struck in NJ by vehicle driven by relative: officials
Hillsborough Township, NJ9 hours ago
NYPD officer injured in Bronx car crash on way to work
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Woman, 30, killed in crash with tow truck at Bronx expressway: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for man who slashed two employees at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC Mom Shot in Head Trying to Break Up Neighbor's Fight; Shooter on the Run
New York City, NY3 days ago
Brooklyn woman, 30, killed after slamming into back of flatbed tow truck on Bronx highway: police
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Driver shot in Brooklyn, police investigating
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Creep caught-on-video jumping out of SUV to grope woman in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Siblings fight for justice after brother in a coma after flung from roof of stolen car in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Woman, 92, robbed in front of Manhattan bank; suspect at large
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
NYC billionaire financier found dead in Manhattan office from self-inflicted gunshot wound: report
New York City, NY3 days ago
‘We need to find this person’: Cops desperate to stop murderer targeting homeless people in Manhattan
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD seek stand-up comedian for subway shooting
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police searching for moped riding suspects in AirPod robbery spree
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Murder charges dropped for Manhattan fish market worker accused of killing man
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Officials deliver baby girl in vehicle on shoulder of LIE
Brentwood, NY1 day ago
Man in 40s fatally shot in Harlem: police
New York City, NY4 days ago
NYPD arrest pro-Drag Story Hour demonstrator for throwing rock at Queens anti-LGBTQ protest
Queens, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy