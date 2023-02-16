Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Brooklyn yeshiva went on lockdown Thursday after a man barricaded himself in an apartment nearby, the Jewish Voice reported.

Yeshivat Darche Eres is about a 20-minute walk from the incident, which took place on Coney Island Avenue near Gravesend Neck Road in Gravesend.

The school has not yet responded to 1010 WINS’ request for confirmation regarding the lockdown.

Police received reports of the barricaded man around 11:15 a.m., according to officials.

Officers were trying to start a dialogue with the man as of 2:30 p.m. Authorities are unsure whether he’s armed.