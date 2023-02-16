Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps to use alternate name for select games during 2023 season

By Joe McQueen,

11 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced they will play as the Hoosier State Tenderloins from Aug. 3-6 at Parkview Field during this upcoming season.

The team is doing this as a way to recognize the state-wide famous breaded tenderloin sandwich, which is currently being debated by the Indiana General Assembly about possibly naming the breaded tenderloin as the official state sandwich.

The sandwich originates from northeast Indiana and was first introduced to Hoosiers at Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington back in 1908. The state is one of the largest producers of pork in the country with more than 3,000 pig farmers across Indiana.

The uniform they plan to wear between Aug. 3-6. Credit: Fort Wayne TinCaps

They will also be wearing custom designed uniforms featuring the logo that was created for the select games. The logo replicates the one they use for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The jerseys will have red and white stripes with blue sleeves that have fairgrounds motifs on them. The stripes will include the names of all 92 counties in the state.

Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill

The TinCaps aren’t the only minor league baseball team to use alternate identities. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have donned the name, Cheesesteaks, the Portland Sea Dogs have gone as the Maine Whoopie Pies and the Fresno Grizzlies have used the nickname, Fresno Tacos.

Parkview Field will be serving breaded tenderloin sandwiches during those games.

Opening day for the TinCaps will be on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lake County Captains.

