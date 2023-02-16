Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute man charged with child molesting

By Brandyn Benter,

11 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody and facing felony child molesting charges.

According to court documents, Melvin Scott, 50, of Terre Haute, faces two charges of level 4 felony child molesting, fondling, or touching of a child under 14 and an additional charge of level 1 felony child molesting.

Update: Sheriff investigating shooting death in Terre Haute

While being interviewed by police, Scott denied the claims and said any touching had been accidental. Scott admitted to police to having child pornography on his cell phone. He also told police he is employed by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department and worked out of the Deming Park maintenance garage. As of publication Terre Haute city attorneys have not responded to a request for the current employment status of Scott. This story will be updated with that information once it becomes available.

Scott was booked into the Vigo County Jail on January 26, with a bond set at $50,000 no 10%. A motion for bond reduction was denied by Vigo County Judge Michael J Lewis on Feb. 6.

Scott is scheduled to be back in Vigo County Court in May for a pre-trial conference with a jury trial scheduled for July 24.

