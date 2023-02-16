Open in App
Brownsville, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD searches for suspect in theft of Chevrolet Silverado

By Alejandra Yañez,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTl5J_0kpvztd100

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a Chevrolet Silverado.

Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says

A post on social media from the department revealed the profile of a man that police suspect was involved in the car theft. The man is accused of taking a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from the 2100 block of East 20th Street in August, police said.

Brownsville PD
WATCH: Officials update Valley on possible meteorite heard by hundreds

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Man injured after Edinburg shooting, police search underway
Edinburg, TX2 hours ago
Police: Man wanted after threating to harm a woman
Mcallen, TX7 hours ago
HCSO: Road rage escalated to stabbing
Progreso, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BPD: Argument among neighbors leads to fatal shooting
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
Operator who died in excavator sinking identified
Mission, TX5 hours ago
Dispute Between Brownsville Neighbors Turns Deadly
Brownsville, TX12 hours ago
Affidavit: New details on teen runaway kidnapping case
Mcallen, TX6 hours ago
UPS employees face charges after trafficking cocaine, authorities say
Edinburg, TX11 hours ago
2 More Women Charged With Murder In Bungled Kidnapping Outside Mercedes
Mercedes, TX1 day ago
Two more charged with murder in Mercedes shooting
Mercedes, TX2 days ago
Hidalgo County Deputy Resigns After DWI Arrest
Edinburg, TX11 hours ago
Man charged after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
Harlingen, TX1 hour ago
Fundraiser held for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run
Pharr, TX15 hours ago
Sheriff: Man refuses arrest, kicks deputies
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
One arrested in connection to Pharr auto-pedestrian death
Pharr, TX3 days ago
2 women charged with murder, tampering with evidence in Mercedes shooting
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Sheriff’s office: Investigation underway after 16-year-old stabbed near Progreso
Progreso, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Operator dies while trapped inside sinking excavator
Sullivan City, TX2 days ago
Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal shooting
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Woman dies in early morning crash west of Monte Alto
Monte Alto, TX3 days ago
Person in stolen truck caught on camera, police say
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2017 Edinburg murder case
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
U.S. Customs seizes $550k of cocaine, officials say
Hidalgo, TX8 hours ago
Police identify body found in grass fire near FM 511
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Woman Found Burned In Brownsville Grass Fire Identified
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Brownsville police identify body found in Monday grass fire
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
PD: Driver tries to beat train crossing with children onboard
Raymondville, TX5 days ago
Sheriff: Armed drunk man arrested yelling outside a home
San Benito, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy