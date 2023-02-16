Lee’s Summit High School teacher dies in crash with tractor trailer in Jackson County

A Lee’s Summit High School teacher died Thursday morning after a tractor trailer skidded on icy roads and crashed into her vehicle.

The tractor trailer was traveling eastbound around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 when it lost control, crossed the median and hit a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities declared Rachel Stone, 47 of Bates City, the driver of the Chevy, dead at the scene.

Stone was a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, where she also served as the assistant girl’s volleyball coach. She was a student teacher with the school district in 1997, and started her career at the high school in 2000.

School was in session Thursday, despite the winter weather forecast.

In a statement to the high school community, principal Kari Harrison expressed her condolences for Stone’s husband, their two children and their extended family.

“This is truly a sad day for LSHS, and for our education community,” Harrison said. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The school said additional counselors and district leaders would be on campus Thursday to help students and staff grieve. Counselors will also be on hand the rest of the week.