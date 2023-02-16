Open in App
Decatur, IL
‘We do it to save lives;’ Decatur Police announce results of Super Bowl enforcement

By Bradley Zimmerman,

11 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department said that an enforcement campaign it undertook over the weekend resulted in two arrests and over 20 traffic tickets being issued.

The campaign was timed to coincide with the Super Bowl and the associated consumption of alcohol. The goal, officials said, was to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure more people are following traffic safety laws by using their seatbelts.

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt and other traffic safety law violators,” said Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer. “We do it to save lives.”

The campaign ran from Friday, Feb. 10 to the morning of Monday, Feb. 13. Hagemeyer said both people arrested during the campaign were arrested for DUI while 22 others were issued tickets for other infractions.

The campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. It was a part of the much larger, statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

