Former Patriots Exec-Steelers in good hands w Khan, Weidl

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A 13-year NFL general manager and former scout under Scott Pioli and Bill Belichick believes the Steelers are in good hands this offseason.

After a couple of decades in control, Kevin Colbert retired following the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished leaving a final class that not only made an impact as rookies, but probably going forward. QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens, DL DeMarvin Leal, TE Connor Heyward,RB Jaylen Warren and potentially LB Mark Robinson and WR Calvin Austin should be, if not starters, contributors moving forward.

20 years working as the Steelers ‘capologist’, Omar Khan is now the general manager. The 46-year-old has a business degree from Tulane and spent most of his time working on contracts rather than attending combines. He will be in charge of some big offseason decisions. Key players on defense to try and re-sign, plus a number of holes to fill with three selections in the first 50 picks of the NFL Draft.

The first big free agent signing he and the organization made will play a huge role in the next few months. Steelers were able to convince Andy Weidl, even after he applied for and didn’t get the Steelers GM job, to leave Philadelphia. Weidl named the Steelers Assistant General Manager. Veteran NFL executive Thomas Dimitroff tells The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan, that will pay major dividends.

“Andy Weidl is very, very well respected in this league and he can tee up Omar, who has a background in finance,” Dimitroff told Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 The Fan. “I’m glad he finally got his opportunity. It’s been a long time for him.”

Weidl has a quarter century of NFL scouting experience. He’s widely regarded as the man who constructed the offseason plans (free agency and draft) of the NFC Champion Eagles for the last six seasons, if not longer. Weidl was the football guy while GM Howie Roseman was the financial leader. If obviously worked well.

“You can do it,” Dimitroff said. “If you have the right personnel guy in place, he’s always going to be your strong right-hand guy. If you need to turn to your stud that has set the board up. You need to do that. I think Omar is going to be smart enough to do that.”

Among the Eagles picks over the last couple of years-defensive tackle Jordan Davis, receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, tailback Miles Sanders, tight end Dallas Goedert and free agents like defensive lineman Javon Hargrave from the Steelers.

Dimitroff started his career in the Canadian Football League before quickly making his way to the NFL. After time with the Lions, Browns and Patriots, he won 113 games in 13 years as the Falcons GM. His experience tells him the Steelers aren’t that far away, but there have to be some tough talks about some players.

“Omar needs to come in there with a very open mind, along with the head coach,” Dimitroff told The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan. “I think your head coach is great. There are a lot of head coaches that can’t touch the abilities of Mike (Tomlin). The grass is always greener. I think Omar and Mike need to sit down and be very honest where they’ve gone.”

Wouldn’t you love to hear those conversations?

“I think if you approach it the right way,” Dimitroff said. “You have a thoughtful approach to how you are building, making sure you are honest with your group. You are not holding back because you don’t want people to leave and make you look bad because you are moving on from draft picks or free agent mistakes. The great thing is right now Omar can step back and is no longer affiliated with that.”

Dimitroff tells Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller they have a good, young quarterback. He believes in the future under Kenny Pickett, saying the Pitt All-American brings ‘an all-encompassing element’ to the game, which he loves.

With Weidl’s guidance, the Eagles transformed from a 4-11-1 team two years ago in one that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl. What will the Mt. Lebanon native do for his hometown team?