Danville Police wants to identify two suspects in armed robbery

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that happened on February 15.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, two Black men allegedly entered a convenience store on the 500 block of Memorial Drive. Once inside one of the men allegedly showed a handgun and demanded the cashier to open the register. Investigators say the second male allegedly had a machete.

The pair stole cash and cigarettes from the store and fled the scene on one foot. Danville Police asks anyone who might know the pair in the pictures below to call Danville Police. Investigators describe one of the males as six-foot tall and wearing a gray jacket. The second male was described as six-foot tall wearing a multi-colored jacket.







Police can be reach through any social media platform, using the P3 app , or by calling the following:

patrol at 434-799-6510

Investigations at 434-799-6508

911

Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000

