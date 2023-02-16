Primanti Bros. offering pizza monthly subscription

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is launching Slice Squad – a pizza slice subscription program – that is available to customers today.
The program, which costs $9.99 a month.
If purchased daily – slices, available for $1.99 – would cost $61.69 for a month. The Slice Squad promotion offers those same slices for just $9.99.
Members are able to order their slices at any Primanti Bros. location in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio or Maryland – but they are limited to just one slice per day.
“It’s a new way to think about paying for food,” said Golomb. “But – we want to provide the option for customers looking for that extra good deal. Slice Squad makes it less expensive, faster and ultimately easier for our fans. However you slice it – it’s great pizza at a really great price.”
Despite being known for its sandwiches, Primanti Bros. has been selling pizza for more than 25 years.
Those interested can sign-up for the program on the restaurant's website, here
