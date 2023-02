bodyslam.net

Konnan Says Fans Are Easily Triggered Based Off Backlash To His Comments About Konosuke Takeshita By Corey Brennan, 11 days ago

By Corey Brennan, 11 days ago

Konnan’s comments about Konosuke Takeshita continue to be a huge topic of discussion even now. Konnan would then defend himself by claiming his comments were ...