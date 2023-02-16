Open in App
Chesterfield, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Men in Custody for Weekend Chesterfield Killing

11 days ago

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say two men are in custody tied to the fatal shooting of a Henrico man at the Tropicabana Restaurant early Sunday morning. The alleged shooter, Gustavo Neves, 19, is currently in custody in Newark, N.J., on an immigration detainer. Police also say Esteban Marquez, 23, is in custody in Chesterfield.

Marquez has been charged with being an accessory and reckless handling of a firearm. The warrant on Neves have not been served yet but he faces charges of murder and use of a firearm.

Maison Smith, 24, was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he later died. All three men are from the area.

