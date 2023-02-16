Open in App
New York City, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Exciting News About Julius Randle

By Ben Stinar,

11 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle will be in the NBA Three-point contest.

NBA All-Star weekend will begin on Friday night, and one of the most anticipated events every year is the three-point contest (which takes place on Saturday night).

The participants for the event are Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen.

Anfernee Simons had been originally scheduled to compete but got injured , so he is being replaced by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium ).

Charania: "New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

Randle was named to his second All-Star Game in the last three seasons but is currently shooting just 33.8% from the three-point range.

During the 2021 season, the former Kentucky star shot 41.1% from the three-point range, but outside that one year, he has never shot over 34.4%.

Therefore, Randle will be a big underdog.

The 28-year-old is in his fourth season with the Knicks and is averaging 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in 60 games (while shooting 46.0% from the field).

Last season, the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs, but in 2021 Randle helped lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 (they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round).

Right now, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference (the final guaranteed playoff spot) with a 33-27 record in 60 games.

