Philadelphia, PA
Inside The Phillies

Former Phillies Announcer McCarver Dies At The Age Of 81

By Andy Jasner,

11 days ago

Former legendary Philadelphia Phillies play-by-play voice and analyst Tim McCarver passes away at the age of 81.

Tim McCarver, a former outstanding play-by-play voice and analyst on Philadelphia Phillies telecasts, died Thursday due to heart failure at the age of 81.

McCarver also played for a number of Major League Baseball teams over a 21-year career including the Phillies.

A two-time World Series champion, McCarver went on to become a local broadcaster in three cities as well as nationally.

“The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. “Tim joined the Phillies at the height of his career and returned for his final six seasons as a veteran leader, helping the club to three straight NLCS appearances and, ultimately, their first-ever World Series title.

“Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team’s most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim’s leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful.”

McCarver would later become Phillies ace Steve Carlton’s personal catcher when both were with the Phillies. He was in the starting lineup from 1976 through most of '79 almost whenever Carlton was on the mound. During that period, Carlton was 48-26 with McCarver behind the plate.

McCarver retired from playing after the ‘79 season and moved into the Phillies’ broadcast booth. However, he ended up returning to the playing field for six games for the World Series-champion Phillies in late ‘80, making him one of the few players to play in the Majors in four decades.

From 2000-17, McCarver hosted “The Tim McCarver Show,” which was syndicated. The show had fans watch him interview sports figures from around the world.

