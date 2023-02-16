Crash on I-35 near Ames involving 6 semis blocked southbound lanes

Law enforcement and emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 southbound near Ames.

Capt. Nicholas Lennie of the Story County Sheriff's Office said a two-vehicle crash on the interstate caused "a subsequent pile-up" that involved four to six semis, which were found in nearby ditches or jackknifed in the road.

He said one of the accidents caused a few minor injuries to the drivers such as scratches, cuts and bruises.

The crash occurred between Exit 116 at County Road E29 and Exit 113 at 13th Street, about two miles north of Ames. Southbound lanes were blocked following the crash, according to Iowa 511, but reopened to traffic at 190th Street at about 2:24 p.m.

This story will update.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.