Two men charged with attempted murder, other crimes in shooting in Long Branch in October

FREEHOLD− As part of what authorities said was an effort to combat a ”sudden and troubling uptick of gun violence,” two local men have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the shooting of three men and another gunfire incident in Long Branch.

Steven L. Worsley Jr., 30, of Eatontown and Ronald T. Gilliard, 30, of Long Branch were arrested Tuesday, Worsley in Asbury Park and Gilliard in Neptune. Both were charged with ten counts each, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement.

The first incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 8, a Saturday. Long Branch police responded to a report of three men being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds. Officers recovered evidence that a shooting had taken place on the 300 block of Waverly Place, where the men were believed to have been struck by bullets and where a vehicle was also hit by gunfire. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a report of gunfire drew police to Rockwell Avenue and Halberton Place, where a home had been fired on but there was no evidence of anyone being shot.

Investigators came up with Gilliard and Worsley as suspects, although Santiago did not share details of how they were identified.

The major crimes, gang and forensic bureaus of the prosecutor’s office, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, police in Long Branch, Asbury Park, Neptune and West Long Branch and other federal, state and county agencies came together to investigate “the sudden and troubling uptick of gun violence in the area,” Santiago said.

Santiago added: “These were not the first apprehensions made in connection with those efforts, and we firmly believe that they will not be the last.”

Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch was charged in November with a count of attempted murder and several weapons offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred about 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10 at a convenience store at the 800 block of Broadway in West Long Branch Borough.

The prosecutor’s office said it is believed the Gibson case is connected to Gilliard and Worsley.

All three men remain at Monmouth County Jail, where Gilliard and Worsley are awaiting hearings that will determine whether they remain in custody pending trial.

Attorney information for Gilliard and Worsley was not available, the prosecutor's office said.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about the crimes to call Detective Joshua Rios or Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 at the prosecutor’s office or Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732-222-1000, Ext. 2.

To submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers anonymously call the confidential telephone line at 800-671-4400, download the free P3 Tips mobile app or go to the website, Santiago said.

