Colon's Reese Williams is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Reese Williams of the Colon girls basketball team.

Fans got behind Williams to help her edge fellow Athlete of the Week finalists Ricky Johnson, Kaylee Glidden, Nathan Thomson and Micah Reed. Williams received 52% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to her fans, she will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Reese Williams scored her 1,000th career point for Colon as she had a game-high 20 points with seven steals and six rebounds in a win over Athens. Williams, just a junior, achieved her accomplishment in just three years.

"Reese has really worked to develop her game, from not just being a 3-point threat, but a force in the mid-range game and on the drive. She has a strong work ethic and is the first to ask to get in the gym to put up extra shots after practice or on the weekend. Reese is quick to credit her teammates for helping her reach her 1,000 point milestone and it was success of the team," Colon coach Bethany Preston said.

