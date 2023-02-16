New Iberia Police: Schools near Trotter Street on lockdown

UPDATE, 5:20 p.m.: One person has been arrested, according to authorities.

Updates will follow as information is released.

ORIGINAL, 2:09 P.M.: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is currently on the scene of a situation in the 300 block of Trotter Street.

NIPD said that several units are on the scene and that area schools are on lockdown.

NIPD said that the situation is under control, and to avoid the area.

