New Iberia, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia Police: Schools near Trotter Street on lockdown

By Bjorn Morfin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgs4z_0kpvr6Bh00

UPDATE, 5:20 p.m.: One person has been arrested, according to authorities.

Updates will follow as information is released.

ORIGINAL, 2:09 P.M.: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is currently on the scene of a situation in the 300 block of Trotter Street.

NIPD said that several units are on the scene and that area schools are on lockdown.

Mother, son arrested in New Iberia on drug and firearm charges

NIPD said that the situation is under control, and to avoid the area.

