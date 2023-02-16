Could IHSAA wrestling state finals have its first female medalist? Julianna Ocampo hopes so

Every wrestler at the IHSAA state finals this weekend has the goal of winning a championship.

But there’s also a second goal, and to many, it’s just as important.

Any wrestler who wins his or her opening-round match is assured of a spot on the awards podium and an IHSAA medal Saturday night. And for many, just winning a medal has been the primary focus all season.

Semistate:Mishawaka hits its stride, finishing second to No. 1 Crown Point

For instance, for the first time ever, there may be a female on the podium. Fort Wayne Snider’s Julianna Ocampo is ranked No. 5 in the state in the 106-pound weight class and was a semistate runnerup last Saturday in Fort Wayne.

She’s the real deal, a sophomore with a 44-2 record. Earlier this season, she became the first girl to win a title at Mishawaka’s prestigious Al Smith Invitational.

And while there have been girls at the state meet before — Kayla Miracle of Culver Academies was the first, back in 2012 — none have ever made it out of the first round.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be home to the state meet, which starts 2 p.m. (EST) Friday with preliminaries for the 106 through 145-pound weight classes. The upper weights, 152 through 285, don’t get started until 5:30 p.m.

Survivors return at 9 a.m. Saturday for the quarterfinals, and wrestling continues until late that night. Finals are slated for 7:30 p.m. and the entire tournament may be viewed at IHSAAtv.org for $15.

Regional wrestling roundup:New Prairie's Jeffrey Huyvaert wins showdown of unbeatens

There’s no such thing as an easy first-round matchup, and there will be a few nail-biters along the way. In the 138-pound weight class, for instance, New Prairie freshman Jeffrey Huyvaert (48-1) will try to bounce back from his first loss of the season — suffered in the semistate finals at East Chicago — when he faces senior Kelby Glenn of Tell City (38-3).

Huyvaert is ranked No. 5 in the state; Glenn is No. 12.

Where Tribune-area wrestlers are concerned, 195 pounds will be the busiest bracket with five on the mat. Undefeated senior Christian Chavez of Mishawaka (40-0), ranked No. 5 in the state, faces No. 7 Kaden McConnell of Center Grove in the first round.

At 160, Penn’s AJ Steenbeke (32-3) and Jimtown’s Conner Watts (35-5) are on the same side of the bracket and could meet in the semifinals, if they get that far.

IHSAA STATE WRESTLING FINALS

∎ WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

∎ WHEN: Friday & Saturday

∎ ADMISSION: $15 per session or $25 for all sessions

∎ SCHEDULE: First Round for Weight Classes 106-145 begins at 2 pm Friday (EST);

First Round for Weight Classes 152-285 begins at 5:30 pm Friday (EST);

Quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Saturday; Finals at 7:30 p.m. (EST).

∎ STREAMING: All matches may be viewed via live stream for a subscription fee of $15 via IHSAAtv.org.

∎ FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS (Tribune-area wrestlers) : 106: Xavier Chavez (Mishawaka) 21-8 vs. Gunner Butt (New Palestine) 26-8. 120: Ashton Jackson (La Porte) 50-0 vs. Linkin Carter (Eastside) 35-9. 132: Eleazar Walker (Mishawaka) 41-1 vs. Jacob Weaver (Rossville) 43-4; Mikey Kallimani (Jimtown) 38-3 vs. Odin Fortune (Evansville Reitz) 42-2. 138: Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie) 48-1 vs. Kelby Glenn (Tell City) 38-3; Wesley Harper (Penn) 21-5 vs. Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) 40-0. 145: Wesley Smith (Plymouth) 45-2 vs. Cameron Clark (Jay County) 36-2; Jayden Lewis (New Prairie) 40-7 vs. Braxton Miller (DeKalb) 37-2. 152: Beau Brabender (Mishawaka) 40-4 vs. Jason Rooney (Westfield) 25-11; Bryce Denton (Penn) 25-4 vs. Bryce Lowery (Roncalli) 40-0.

160: Aaron (AJ) Steenbeke (Penn) 32-3 vs. Levi Abbott (Cowan) 33-4; Conner Watts (Jimtown) 35-5 vs. Ben Shaffer (Chesterton) 37-11. 170: Isaac Valdez (Mishawaka) 31-10 vs. Kyle Harden (Indianapolis Cathedral) 40-4. 182: Laish Detwiler (Goshen) 42-4 vs. Caden Brewer (Brownsburg) 31-9; Vincent Freeman (Penn) 28-8 vs. Mike Durham (Warren Central) 33-4; Kaden Lone (NorthWood) 41-5 vs. Bray Emerine (Floyd Central) 27-3, 195: Neil Johnson (New Prairie) 45-3 vs. John Purdy (Castle) 40-1; Bazle Owens (Tippecanoe Valley) 32-10 vs. Reid Schroeder (Southridge) 40-1; Armen Koltookian (Concord) 35-7 vs. Orlan Foster (Connersville) 42-3; Christian Chavez (Mishawaka) 40-0 vs. Kaden McConnell (Center Grove) 37-3; Nash Shupert (Elkhart) 22-6 vs. Wyatt Woodall (Southmont) 35-1. 220: Clayton Deutscher (New Prairie) 39-8 vs. Alex Rose (Terre Haute South) 37-4. 285: Anthony Popi (Plymouth) 42-4 vs. Leighton Jones (Brownsburg) 33-5; Brayden Jellison (Elkhart) 31-5 vs. Eli Smith (Zionsville) 25-8.