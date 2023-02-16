Change location
Could IHSAA wrestling state finals have its first female medalist? Julianna Ocampo hopes so
By Tim Creason,11 days ago
Every wrestler at the IHSAA state finals this weekend has the goal of winning a championship.
But there’s also a second goal, and to many, it’s just as important.
Any wrestler who wins his or her opening-round match is assured of a spot on the awards podium and an IHSAA medal Saturday night. And for many, just winning a medal has been the primary focus all season.
For instance, for the first time ever, there may be a female on the podium. Fort Wayne Snider’s Julianna Ocampo is ranked No. 5 in the state in the 106-pound weight class and was a semistate runnerup last Saturday in Fort Wayne.
She’s the real deal, a sophomore with a 44-2 record. Earlier this season, she became the first girl to win a title at Mishawaka’s prestigious Al Smith Invitational.
And while there have been girls at the state meet before — Kayla Miracle of Culver Academies was the first, back in 2012 — none have ever made it out of the first round.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be home to the state meet, which starts 2 p.m. (EST) Friday with preliminaries for the 106 through 145-pound weight classes. The upper weights, 152 through 285, don’t get started until 5:30 p.m.
Survivors return at 9 a.m. Saturday for the quarterfinals, and wrestling continues until late that night. Finals are slated for 7:30 p.m. and the entire tournament may be viewed at IHSAAtv.org for $15.
There’s no such thing as an easy first-round matchup, and there will be a few nail-biters along the way. In the 138-pound weight class, for instance, New Prairie freshman Jeffrey Huyvaert (48-1) will try to bounce back from his first loss of the season — suffered in the semistate finals at East Chicago — when he faces senior Kelby Glenn of Tell City (38-3).
Huyvaert is ranked No. 5 in the state; Glenn is No. 12.
Where Tribune-area wrestlers are concerned, 195 pounds will be the busiest bracket with five on the mat. Undefeated senior Christian Chavez of Mishawaka (40-0), ranked No. 5 in the state, faces No. 7 Kaden McConnell of Center Grove in the first round.
At 160, Penn’s AJ Steenbeke (32-3) and Jimtown’s Conner Watts (35-5) are on the same side of the bracket and could meet in the semifinals, if they get that far.
IHSAA STATE WRESTLING FINALS
∎ WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
∎ WHEN: Friday & Saturday
∎ ADMISSION: $15 per session or $25 for all sessions
∎ SCHEDULE: First Round for Weight Classes 106-145 begins at 2 pm Friday (EST);
First Round for Weight Classes 152-285 begins at 5:30 pm Friday (EST);
Quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Saturday; Finals at 7:30 p.m. (EST).
∎ STREAMING: All matches may be viewed via live stream for a subscription fee of $15 via IHSAAtv.org.
∎ FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS (Tribune-area wrestlers) : 106: Xavier Chavez (Mishawaka) 21-8 vs. Gunner Butt (New Palestine) 26-8. 120: Ashton Jackson (La Porte) 50-0 vs. Linkin Carter (Eastside) 35-9. 132: Eleazar Walker (Mishawaka) 41-1 vs. Jacob Weaver (Rossville) 43-4; Mikey Kallimani (Jimtown) 38-3 vs. Odin Fortune (Evansville Reitz) 42-2. 138: Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie) 48-1 vs. Kelby Glenn (Tell City) 38-3; Wesley Harper (Penn) 21-5 vs. Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) 40-0. 145: Wesley Smith (Plymouth) 45-2 vs. Cameron Clark (Jay County) 36-2; Jayden Lewis (New Prairie) 40-7 vs. Braxton Miller (DeKalb) 37-2. 152: Beau Brabender (Mishawaka) 40-4 vs. Jason Rooney (Westfield) 25-11; Bryce Denton (Penn) 25-4 vs. Bryce Lowery (Roncalli) 40-0.
160: Aaron (AJ) Steenbeke (Penn) 32-3 vs. Levi Abbott (Cowan) 33-4; Conner Watts (Jimtown) 35-5 vs. Ben Shaffer (Chesterton) 37-11. 170: Isaac Valdez (Mishawaka) 31-10 vs. Kyle Harden (Indianapolis Cathedral) 40-4. 182: Laish Detwiler (Goshen) 42-4 vs. Caden Brewer (Brownsburg) 31-9; Vincent Freeman (Penn) 28-8 vs. Mike Durham (Warren Central) 33-4; Kaden Lone (NorthWood) 41-5 vs. Bray Emerine (Floyd Central) 27-3, 195: Neil Johnson (New Prairie) 45-3 vs. John Purdy (Castle) 40-1; Bazle Owens (Tippecanoe Valley) 32-10 vs. Reid Schroeder (Southridge) 40-1; Armen Koltookian (Concord) 35-7 vs. Orlan Foster (Connersville) 42-3; Christian Chavez (Mishawaka) 40-0 vs. Kaden McConnell (Center Grove) 37-3; Nash Shupert (Elkhart) 22-6 vs. Wyatt Woodall (Southmont) 35-1. 220: Clayton Deutscher (New Prairie) 39-8 vs. Alex Rose (Terre Haute South) 37-4. 285: Anthony Popi (Plymouth) 42-4 vs. Leighton Jones (Brownsburg) 33-5; Brayden Jellison (Elkhart) 31-5 vs. Eli Smith (Zionsville) 25-8.
