Giselle Fetterman Releases Statement After Senator Husband Checks Into Walter Reed Hospital

By Jillian Pikora,

11 days ago
Sen. John Fetterman. Photo Credit: Facebook/John Fetterman

US Senator representing Pennsylvania John Fetterman has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression, according to Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” said Jentleson. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman is receiving inpatient care and is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis, according to his office.

His wife, Giselle says:

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."

Many people have taken to Twitter to commend Fetterman on seeking help:

On Feb. 10, Fetterman was released from George Washington University Hospital following two days of tests after feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke.

His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman was sworn into the U.S. Senate on January 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

Pennsylvania’s senior While on the campaign trail and just days before the primary election, then the Lt. Gov. of PA suffered a stroke in May 2022.

At the time, Fetterman released a statement:

"I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going ... On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long."

His wife, Gisele, said her husband was well on his way to a full recovery. And he was back on the trail shortly before the November election. Although he did struggle a bit during the debate with Dr. Oz shortly before claiming victory.

Pennsylvania's other US Senator Bob Casey also was recently hospitalized, as he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

Both senators are on the committee for aging and signed a statement requesting an investigation into the East Palestine Norfolk-Southern Train Derailment.

