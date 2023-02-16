PGA Tour or PGA? LIV Golf Series or LIV Golf League? Here's a primer for golf's name games

Golf leads all sports in acronyms -- and they're often confused with each other.

PGA Tour or PGA?

LIV Golf, LIV Golf Series or LIV Golf League?

USGA or R&A?

With the PGA Tour finishing its West Coast Swing this week at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club and LIV Golf opening its season at the Mayakoba Resort in Mexico, here's a primer on the major organizations that govern touring golf, starting with the oldest to the youngest:

Royal & Ancient Golf Club

The key word is "ancient." It was founded in 1754 at the St. Andrews Golf Links in Scotland, historically given credit as the birthplace of golf. The R&A, as it's commonly known administers the rules of golf in Europe and runs the British Open and British Amateur.

United States Golf Association

It was founded in 1894 as the American version of the R&A. The initial charge of the USGA was to set the rules of golf in America and run two national championships, the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur. It has expanded to 13 national championships covering both genders and age groups ranging from the U.S. Junior to the U.S. men's and women's senior opens and amateurs.

Blurred lines 1: The USGA and R&A now collaborate on the rules of golf.

PGA of America

The organization was founded in 1916 as the governing body for club and teaching professionals. Soon after amateur golf clubs began springing up, the members realized someone needed to teach them how to play golf and run the clubs.

The first meeting was held at a New York department store owned by Rodman Wanamaker, who had an ulterior motive: he had a line of golf balls and was getting killed by Spalding. He figured being tight with the club pros, who stocked the shelves at golf courses, would help. It didn't and if you doubt that, when's the last time you found a "Wanamaker" ball in the woods?

However, Wanamaker's name is on the PGA Championship trophy.

The ball flopped but the PGA flourished and its members also began organizing tournaments and soliciting businesses to put up the prize money -- in addition to playing in their own PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, the British Open, and later, the Masters.

Which led to ...

PGA Tour

The PGA of America’s touring division did so well that many of the members were able to make a living just on tournament golf earnings and endorsements.

But the PGA of America insisted that they still had to go through the process of getting a "Class A" certification, which meant learning how to merchandise, give lessons and run club tournaments.

Superstars such as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were having none of stocking shirts and figuring out who was sandbagging their handicaps for the member-guest. Along with Dan Sikes, a Jacksonville pro and graduate of the University of Florida law school (Sikes was nicknamed "Lawyer Dan" by his fellow players), broke away from the PGA of America in 1968 and formed the American Professional Golfers Tour.

Blurred lines 2: The APG didn't last long as a golf acronym. Within a few months it changed its name to the PGA Tournament Players Division, then to more simply, the PGA Tour, and confusion exists to this day among casual or novice golf fans or golfers.

Plus, the two organizations have since made so nice that the PGA of America president has a seat on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

LIV Golf

There's a lot to unpack in this name for the professional tour started in 2022 by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

First of all, LIV refers to the Roman numerals for the number 54. They play 54-hole events, instead of 72, which is standard for almost all of professional golf.

Then, Investment Fund head Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that since 54 is "a perfect score in golf" (making a birdie on all 18 holes) and he will award $54 million to anyone in LIV Golf who shoots that number.

Don't hold your breath. The professional record is 58, by Jim Furyk in the 2016 Travelers Championship.

It started as the LIV Golf Series but over the winter re-branded itself as the LIV Golf League to emphasize that a team competition is held in each event along with the individual tournament. But they’re just fine with everyone calling it LIV Golf.

European interests first wanted to start the "Premier Golf League" but Golf Saudi, a division of the Investment Fund, went out on its own.

Where is home?

The PGA Tour has been based in Ponte Vedra Beach, a suburb of Jacksonville. The PGA of America, which moved from New York to Palm Beach Gardens in 1965, has moved to Frisco, Texas, near Dallas. The LIV Golf League is in West Palm Beach. The USGA is in Far Hills, N.J., with another office under construction in Pinehurst, N.C., which also will be the new home of the World Golf Hall of Fame beginning in 2024.

And the R&A? It's stayed put in St. Andrews, 269 years later.