Ottawa County extends Kallman contract, adds ‘just cause’ provision

OTTAWA COUNTY — Less than two months after hiring Kallman Legal Group to serve as Ottawa County’s corporation counsel, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has extended its contract with the firm.

During a regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, commissioners voted 7-3 to approve a contract amendment that extends the agreement and changes the provisions for ending the contract.

The contract now lasts three years, effective Jan. 1, 2023, an increase from the initial two-year term.

The amendment also changes the ability to terminate the contract. In the original agreement, either party could terminate by providing written notice 90 days in advance.

Now, the contract states either party “may terminate the contract only for just cause.” It defines just cause as “gross negligence or misconduct of the firm in the performance of its duties to the county.”

The moves were taken, according to board chair Joe Moss and Kallman's Jack Jordan, to align with language through the Ottawa County Insurance Authority, a separate entity that represents the municipality in litigation matters. Moss also chairs the OCIA.

Changing the ability to terminate the contract at any time was a concern for some commissioners.

Jacob Bonnema, while supportive of the amendment overall, had questions about removing the ability to terminate the contract at will — worrying it might “hamstring” the county’s options moving forward.

“Does this not limit our options as commissioners for how we can decide to move forward with our legal team or not? I’m for options,” he said.

Jordan said the suggested language originated from Doug Van Essen, the county’s previous corporation counsel, who is contracted through the OCIA.

“All I can tell you is what was discussed in the insurance authority. Mr. Van Essen is who wanted this language in the contracts,” Jordan said.

“So we want what (Van Essen) wants, that’s why we should vote for it? I don’t understand how this is better for us if it’s limiting our options,” Bonnema said.

“I can’t answer that question,” Jordan said. “I think you still have all the options.”

Moss said if Kallman “acted with malfeasance,” they could be removed. Bonnema asked why that's better for the county, as opposed to at will termination, to which Moss didn’t respond.

Doug Zylstra motioned to amend the action to remove the “just cause” statement. A vote on the change failed 3-7. Zylstra, Bonnema and Roger Bergman voted in favor, while Moss, Sylvia Rhodea, Gretchen Cosby, Allison Miedema, Lucy Ebel, Roger Belknap and Rebekah Curran voted no. Commissioner Kyle Terpstra was absent.

The vote approving the contract amendment passed 7-3. Despite Bonnema's concerns, he voted yes with Moss, Rhodea, Cosby, Miedema, Ebel and Belknap, while Curran joined Zylstra and Bergman in voting no.

During the rest of the meeting, which lasted more than four hours, commissioners received reports from several county departments — equalization, public health, community mental health, and facilities and maintenance.

Commissioners asked few questions of "interim" health officer Adeline Hambley, who recently filed a lawsuit against seven board members over their decision to appoint Nathaniel Kelly to replace her.

Commissioners also briefly discussed a committee vote to have administrator John Gibbs and counsel create an online public comment policy. Zylstra attempted to add a provision to make e-comments public by default with an opt-out option, but it was voted down.

The board delayed official approval of a contract for the Community Health Needs Assessment, previously approved in a committee meeting. Rhodea said she wanted more information on a survey involved in the CHNA before approval.

During the meeting, Attorney General Dana Nessel released her findings in a review of the board’s actions in January, admonishing Ottawa Impact commissioners for their lack of transparency but concluding they hadn't violated the Open Meetings Act.

When asked after the meeting if he had thoughts on the findings, Moss told reporters, “I don’t right now, but thank you for asking.”

Bonnema said he looks forward to reviewing the decision in full.

“I was focusing on the presentations today during the meeting, but it sounds like she ruled that we did not violate OMA, and that makes sense to me."

