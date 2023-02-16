Change location
Vermont H.S. scores for Feb. 16: See how your favorite team fared
By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press,11 days ago
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- VT high school girls hockey players to watch this season
- VT high school girls basketball players to watch this season
- VT high school boys basketball players to watch this season
- VT high school boys hockey players to watch this season
- Unsung heroes: 10 boys basketball players who do the 'little things'
- Unsung heroes: 10 boys hockey players who do the 'little things'
- Unsung heroes: 10 girls basketball players who do the 'little things'
- Unsung heroes: 10 girls hockey players who do the 'little things'
- Vermont H.S. football: How 2023 realignment changes football landscape
- Vermont H.S. sports scores for Monday, Feb. 13
- Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, Feb. 15
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Rice 55, South Burlington 34
R: Elyse MacDonough 16 points. Cassie Beste 15 points. Atika Haji 11 points.
SB: Tori Griffin 11 points.
Lake Region 43, Spaulding 37
LR: Sakoya Sweeney 20 points. Madison Bowman 8 points.
S: Sage MacAuley 10 points. Yvonne Roberge 10 points.
Lyndon 55, Oxbow 29
L: Brooke'lyn Robinson 35 points. Molly Smith 10 points.
O: Maggi Elsworth 14 points.
Note: Robinson drilled four of her seven 3-pointers during the first half during a career-high performance.
BFA-Fairfax 46, Stowe 29
F: Taylor Duquette 18 points. Anna Villanueva 10 points. Faith Benjamin 9 points.
S: Parker Reeves 22 points.
Milton 55, Danville 41
M: Marlie Bushey 23 points, 17 rebounds.
D: Laci Potter 32 points.
Thetford 39, Harwood 23
Lamoille 34, U-32 25
Peoples at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Hazen at Craftsbury, 6 p.m.
Northfield at Richford, 7 p.m.
WIlliamstown at Twinfield/Cabot, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
St. Johnsbury 59, BFA-St. Albans 51
SJ: Kerrick Medose 16 points.Aidan Brody 10 points. Rex Hauser 10 points.
B: Noah Earl 13 points. Will Hughes 10 points. Liam Howrigan 10 points. Reed Stygles 10 points
Rice 67, South Burlington 58
R: Daniel Bogre 22 points. Owen Eaton 15 points. Drew Bessette 11 points.
SB: Teegan Gauthier 13 points. Deng Aguek 12 points. Kahlil Quebec-Hill 9 points.
Note: South Burlington trailed by 20 with 7 minutes left in regulation, but cut the deficit to 8 on Jack Mayer's triple with 2:52 remaining. Rice held for the win shooting 9 of 18 from the free throw line in the final frame.
Champlain Valley 47, Colchester 34
CV: Sam Sweeney 13 points. Tucker Tharpe 12 points. Logan Vaughan 10 points.
C: Zach Davis 10 points. Freddie Bacon 9 points.
Note: CVU outscored host Colchester 22-15 in the second half.
North Country 43, Mount Mansfield 33
NC: Cooper Brueck 11 points. Jordan Driver 11 points.
MM: Aidan Johnston 11 points.
Burlington 66, Essex 50
B: Charite Dzingou 18 points. Cary Bond-Bardes 13 points.
E: Tobey Appenzeller 15 points. Jake Reyome 11 points.
Middlebury 47, Milton 26
MIDD: Penn Riney 20 points. Willem Berry 17 points.
MILT: Donovyn Dallas 8 points.
Note: Middlebury led 27-11 at the break.
Milton 37, Middlebury 35 (completion of suspended game)
Note: Completing a game that was suspended earlier this season, Donovyn Dallas scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of foul shots with 4 seconds to go to lift Milton.
Mount Abraham 49, Missisquoi 42
MA: Hayden Lutz 16 points. Ian Funke 12 points.
MISS: Caleb Surprise 13 points. Ray Fournier 11 points.
Note: Lutz scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the first half.
Enosburg 47, Vergennes 46
E: Devyn Gleason 21 points
V: Abram Francis 19 points. Elijah Duprey 16 points. Shamus Rooney 6 points, 11 rebounds.
Note: Vergennes went on a 13-6 run in the fourth quarter, but missed a shot at the buzzer to win.
Northfield at Richford, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Essex at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.
South Burlington at Rice, 7 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at St. Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Mansfield vs. Burlington (at St. Michael’s), 7:30 p.m.
Enosburg at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.
Middlebury at Vergennes, 7 p.m.
North Country at Colchester, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Hazen at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Spaulding at Lamoille, 7 p.m.
Lyndon at U-32, 7 p.m.
Peoples at Montpelier, 7 p.m.
Craftsbury at Winooski, 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Stowe, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Thetford, 7 p.m.
Harwood at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Oxbow at Twinfield/Cabot, 7:30 p.m.
MId Vermont Christian at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Richford at BFA-Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Burlington at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
(Subject to change)
This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Feb. 16: See how your favorite team fared
Comments / 0