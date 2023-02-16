Vermont H.S. scores for Feb. 16: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Rice 55, South Burlington 34

R: Elyse MacDonough 16 points. Cassie Beste 15 points. Atika Haji 11 points.

SB: Tori Griffin 11 points.

Lake Region 43, Spaulding 37

LR: Sakoya Sweeney 20 points. Madison Bowman 8 points.

S: Sage MacAuley 10 points. Yvonne Roberge 10 points.

Lyndon 55, Oxbow 29

L: Brooke'lyn Robinson 35 points. Molly Smith 10 points.

O: Maggi Elsworth 14 points.

Note: Robinson drilled four of her seven 3-pointers during the first half during a career-high performance.

BFA-Fairfax 46, Stowe 29

F: Taylor Duquette 18 points. Anna Villanueva 10 points. Faith Benjamin 9 points.

S: Parker Reeves 22 points.

Milton 55, Danville 41

M: Marlie Bushey 23 points, 17 rebounds.

D: Laci Potter 32 points.

Thetford 39, Harwood 23

Lamoille 34, U-32 25

Peoples at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Hazen at Craftsbury, 6 p.m.

Northfield at Richford, 7 p.m.

WIlliamstown at Twinfield/Cabot, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

St. Johnsbury 59, BFA-St. Albans 51

SJ: Kerrick Medose 16 points.Aidan Brody 10 points. Rex Hauser 10 points.

B: Noah Earl 13 points. Will Hughes 10 points. Liam Howrigan 10 points. Reed Stygles 10 points

Rice 67, South Burlington 58

R: Daniel Bogre 22 points. Owen Eaton 15 points. Drew Bessette 11 points.

SB: Teegan Gauthier 13 points. Deng Aguek 12 points. Kahlil Quebec-Hill 9 points.

Note: South Burlington trailed by 20 with 7 minutes left in regulation, but cut the deficit to 8 on Jack Mayer's triple with 2:52 remaining. Rice held for the win shooting 9 of 18 from the free throw line in the final frame.

Champlain Valley 47, Colchester 34

CV: Sam Sweeney 13 points. Tucker Tharpe 12 points. Logan Vaughan 10 points.

C: Zach Davis 10 points. Freddie Bacon 9 points.

Note: CVU outscored host Colchester 22-15 in the second half.

North Country 43, Mount Mansfield 33

NC: Cooper Brueck 11 points. Jordan Driver 11 points.

MM: Aidan Johnston 11 points.

Burlington 66, Essex 50

B: Charite Dzingou 18 points. Cary Bond-Bardes 13 points.

E: Tobey Appenzeller 15 points. Jake Reyome 11 points.

Middlebury 47, Milton 26

MIDD: Penn Riney 20 points. Willem Berry 17 points.

MILT: Donovyn Dallas 8 points.

Note: Middlebury led 27-11 at the break.

Milton 37, Middlebury 35 (completion of suspended game)

Note: Completing a game that was suspended earlier this season, Donovyn Dallas scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of foul shots with 4 seconds to go to lift Milton.

Mount Abraham 49, Missisquoi 42

MA: Hayden Lutz 16 points. Ian Funke 12 points.

MISS: Caleb Surprise 13 points. Ray Fournier 11 points.

Note: Lutz scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the first half.

Enosburg 47, Vergennes 46

E: Devyn Gleason 21 points

V: Abram Francis 19 points. Elijah Duprey 16 points. Shamus Rooney 6 points, 11 rebounds.

Note: Vergennes went on a 13-6 run in the fourth quarter, but missed a shot at the buzzer to win.

Northfield at Richford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Essex at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.

South Burlington at Rice, 7 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at St. Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Mansfield vs. Burlington (at St. Michael’s), 7:30 p.m.

Enosburg at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at Vergennes, 7 p.m.

North Country at Colchester, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Hazen at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at U-32, 7 p.m.

Peoples at Montpelier, 7 p.m.

Craftsbury at Winooski, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Harwood at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Oxbow at Twinfield/Cabot, 7:30 p.m.

MId Vermont Christian at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Richford at BFA-Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Burlington at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

