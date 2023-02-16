Christian film 'Jesus Revolution' to debut in Sioux Falls with Celebrate Church connection

A Christian film starring Kelsey Grammer will make its worldwide premiere in Sioux Falls next week.

The film, "Jesus Revolution," is "based on the true story of a spiritual awakening that originated in the early 1970s in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California," according to a press release from Celebrate Community Church.

The film will debut on 10 of the 12 screens at Century East at Dawley Farm on Feb. 21 before its nationwide opening on Feb. 24.

A 5 p.m. red carpet event will have appearances from a director and producer of the film, as well as Mayor Paul TenHaken, who will issue a proclamation declaring it "Jesus Revolution Day."

The Sioux Falls debut arose from Celebrate Community Church Pastor Keith Loy's relationships with several people within the Christian film industry.

“Opportunities like this create interest and awareness for faith-based movies, which empowers producers to write and fund more Christian films," Loy said in a statement. "Those movies are leading to a cultural shift in the industry and giving families new entertainment options."

Tickets for the premiere are available at Celebrate Community Church, Ransom Church, Linwood Wesleyan Church, Celebrate Brandon and Celebrate Community Church of Canton.