Open in App
MyChamplainValley.com

Bills raising season ticket price by 12%

By Jonah Bronstein,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IN5N4_0kpvmUMf00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills set a franchise record with 62,000 season ticket members in 2022, and they expect to have a few thousand more this coming season. But it will cost more to secure a seat for every home game.

The price for season ticket packages is rising by an average of 12%, the Bills announced on Wednesday. But even with the increase, Bills season tickets will continue to be more affordable than those in most NFL markets.

“While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, in the announcement on the team’s website .

The Bills expect their season ticket base to rise to 64,000 for the 2023 season. There are currently 6,000 on the wait list, and last year’s season ticket renewal rate was 96%, according to the Bills. Thus, the demand might remain higher than the supply.

Demand for Bills tickets on StubHub skyrockets

Current season ticket members have until March 15 to renew their tickets. Those on the waitlist will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in April.

General admission ticket packages range from $550-$1,850, with an average of $1,038. Club seat packages range from $2,045-$5,105, with an average of $3,050. The prices include state sales tax.

According to the Bills, the $115 cost per general admission season ticket (including preseason) is $4 lower than the NFL average, and the $339 cost for club seating is $14 below the NFL average. The Bills are among 28 of 32 NFL teams raising season ticket prices.

The Bills will play eight regular season games and one exhibition at Highmark Stadium during the 2023 season. One of the Bills regular season home games will be played in London.

Bills heading back overseas to play in London next season

The Bills averaged 70,428 in home attendance in 2022. With demand exceeding the high season ticket base, single game tickets cost an average of 51% more than season tickets last season, according to the Bills, and tickets purchased on the secondary market were 94% higher on average.

Season ticket members get the first opportunity to purchase playoff tickets, and will have priority access to purchasing season tickets at the Bills new stadium that is expected to be open for the 2026 season.

“It’s critically important that in the new stadium our season ticket members are the lifeblood of the organization and our fan base,” Raccuia said. “We want to make sure that they have the right to purchase season tickets before anybody else does.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Driver who crashed into Franklin County firehouse caught
Bakersfield, VT2 days ago
Lab fire closes Dartmouth medical sciences building
Hanover, NH1 day ago
Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Sharon; no one hurt
Sharon, VT6 hours ago
Burlington police say neighbor killed Rita Curran in 1971
Burlington, VT6 days ago
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since August found in Missouri
Vancouver, WA6 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
Boy, 4, reunited with mother; father arrested after standoff with police
Milton, VT2 days ago
No injuries in Amtrak – tractor trailer crash in Sharon
Sharon, VT9 hours ago
2 Vermont troopers on paid leave amid investigation
Westminster, VT12 hours ago
NTSB: Medical plane may have broke apart before deadly Nevada crash
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
Mayor Miro Weinberger issues fourth public safety newsletter
Burlington, VT6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy