Woman dies after being hit by truck while in wheelchair, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck in Pineville on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, according to the police department .

Ivy Perryman, 65, died later that day from her injuries.

Police believe she was “in-between homes” when she died and did not have a stable, permanent address. They say she had ties to Jacksonville, Florida, and are asking local authorities there for help finding any possible family members.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on North Polk Street; a truck was traveling northbound and struck Perryman in her wheelchair while she was on the road.

The truck driver ‘remained on-scene and has fully cooperated with police.’

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are not expected at this time.

