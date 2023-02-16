Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

Depeche Mode adds new tour dates. Here's when they're coming to SF

By James SalazarDepeche Mode/Wikimedia Commons,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrQf3_0kpvkJge00
Dave Gahan and Martin Gore make an announcement of their next album, Memento Mori, in Oct. 2022.  Depeche Mode/Wikimedia Commons

Depeche Mode is coming to San Francisco this fall.

The band released 29 additional dates for the second North American leg of their upcoming "Memento Mori" world tour Thursday morning.

The tour is in support of their album of the same name, which comes out March 24 and marks the band's first release since the death of member Andy Fletcher last May.

The "Memento Mori" world tour begins March 23 with a sold-out show at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. From there, Depeche Mode plays at San Jose's SAP Center on March 25. A March 28 show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum closes out the first North American leg's string of shows in the state.

Other stops on the first leg include cities such as Chicago, New York, Montreal and Toronto. From there, the band heads to Europe in May for a three-month trek.

The second North American leg of the "Memento Mori" world tour brings Depeche Mode back to the continent in September.

Dave Gahan and Martin Gore will take the stage at Chase Center Dec. 3. An opening act will be announced at a later date and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

The San Francisco date opens the tour's second California run as the band will wrap up their world tour with one show in San Diego and two shows in Los Angeles.

For more information regarding the tour, visit Depeche Mode's website .

Listen below to "Ghosts Again," the band's first single from their upcoming album.

