Smart Money: 'The Color of Wealth': Investing for Your Future

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.This week’s episode is dedicated to a conversation about strategies Black women can use to invest for their family’s future.Check out this episode on any of these platforms: Apple Podcasts Spotify Our takeBlack moms may face barriers when it comes to building wealth for their families, but it’s still an attainable goal. One possible way is by using investing as a vehicle. Some moms aren’t in the financial position to invest for their retirement and put money away for their kids simultaneously. In this case, it can be a helpful strategy for parents to prioritize their retirement savings until they’re in a financial position to contribute for their kids, too.Some strategies for prioritizing your retirement include saving money in a 401(k) plan, especially if your employer offers a match. An individual retirement account is another tax-saving place to stash money.When it comes to saving for your kids’ future education needs, 529 college savings accounts can be a tax-efficient method. In 2024, if parents meet certain requirements, they can roll unused 529 funds into a Roth account as a result of the Secure Act 2.0. Even if parents don’t have much to contribute, they can start with small, regular contributions.While Black moms may be at a disadvantage when it comes to building wealth, they can start from where they are. Having an investment strategy , prioritizing retirement savings and being consistent in their wealth-building efforts are steps to consider. Finally, an intangible gift Black moms can give their kids is financial education , which they can apply to their lives as they grow.Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com . To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage .

