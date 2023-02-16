Open in App
Ferndale, WA
Bellingham Herald

This Whatcom city is gifting the first 10 residents that build ADUs on their property

By Rachel Showalter,

11 days ago

A city in Whatcom County is encouraging homeowners to build Accessory Dwelling Units on their property to help increase local housing availability.

The city of Ferndale wants residents to add ADUs, either attached or detached, and for the first 10 property owners who comply, they will receive a Metallica-themed shirt from the city.

The shirt is inspired by the Metallica album “And Justice for All” but the city repurposed it to say “And Housing for All,” according to a news release from the city.

An undated photo shows a t-shirt graphic made by the city of Ferndale. The Metallica-themed shirts are rebranded to encourage residents to build ADUs in Ferndale, Wash. City of Ferndale/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Building an ADU is great for Ferndale. It adds to our housing supply, provides opportunities for rentals or aging in place and utilizes existing city infrastructure,” Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen said in the release.

An accessory dwelling unit is a small, self-contained residential unit located on the same lot as an existing single-family home and subordinate to a single-family dwelling unit. An ADU has all the basic facilities needed for day-to-day living independent of the main home, such as a kitchen, sleeping area, and a bathroom, according to the city of Ferndale’s website.

Ferndale’s population is approximately 15,500 residents.

Hansen said he understands the shirts won’t necessarily be the “tipping point” for anyone deciding to invest in an ADU.

“But it sends a message that Ferndale is enthusiastic about working with our residents to tackle affordable housing, one ADU at a time,” Hansen said.

Here are the steps for building an ADU in Ferndale:

1. Check the city zoning map.

ADUs are permitted in all residential single-family zones, RS low, RS medium, and RS high. These zones are highlighted on the city GIS maps in three shades of yellow on the “Official Zoning” layer.

2. Check the city code.

Ferndale Municipal Code 18.34 outlines a number of criteria for the construction of an ADU. Each must be met before an ADU application is approved.

▪ Only one ADU is allowed per lot as an accessory to a single-family home.

▪ The ADU maximum size shall be no more than 50 percent of the square footage of the existing residence or 800 square feet, whichever is less.

▪ The ADU may not be segregated in ownership from the main dwelling unit.

3. Apply for a building permit.

Before construction can commence, the property owner must obtain a building permit and indicate on the application form that the use is an ADU. All the city’s permits are applied for online through the permit portal.

An ADU permit costs between $3,000 and $8,000, depending on the size of the ADU and the total project valuation. This fee includes all relevant impact fees, according to the city website.

For more information about the ADU process, and online application forms, contact the Community Development Department at 360-685-2379 or ruthhohman@cityofferndale.org.

