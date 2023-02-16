I accidentally started a ‘violent’ debate about the best spoons

A millennial TikToker is stirring the pot with a debate about the best spoons in a silverware drawer.

In a viral video , a pregnant mom who goes by the username “Mum.Me.And.Emily” compared two teaspoons that appeared to look alike, but had subtle differences.

“I’m really hoping I can find my people here,” the woman states in the 29-second clip that has whipped up 10.3 million views since it was posted last week.

“I have recently found out that there are some people in the world that can go into a cutlery drawer and pick either of these spoons, doesn’t matter to them.”

One spoon, dubbed option No. 1, seemed to have a more pronounced oval shape and a lighter handle than the second spoon.

The two spoons differ in shape and handle. Commenters seemed to prefer the one on the left. TikTok/, mum.me.and.emily

“Is this this new neurodivergent stuff that’s going around?” the TikToker wondered in her caption.

The question caused quite a stir in the comments section.

“Option one obviously, number 2 looks violent,” one person declared.

Another person argued: “Option 1! It looks the perfect weight, the curving is just right and the handle edge doesn’t have the rough patterned edging.”

Someone else bellowed: “I WONT EVEN TOUCH OPTION NUMBER 2!!!”

“That’s a trick question, it depends on what I’m eating,” a fourth explained.

One user suggested the larger spoon is for eating yogurts or desserts, while the other is for making tea and coffee.

This TikTok presented a fork in the road, and users happily chose a side. TikTok/, mum.me.and.emily

In a follow-up video , the original poster took a whisk and revealed her pick.

“I wasn’t expecting the response that I got on this video,” she began the clip, which has served 815,000 views. “I’m actually nervous to give my answer, because obviously it’s going to disappoint quite a lot of people.”

She chose option one, saying the other utensil didn’t cut it. “The ridges [of the handle], it’s too sharp,” she reasoned. “The spoon is pretty good, but the ridges is just bleh. It bothers me. So this is only ever used for stirring.”

In other spoon news, Japanese scientists have developed an electric spoon and bowl said to use weak electrical stimulation to enhance the salty taste of low-sodium foods.