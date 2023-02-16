New Net Cam Johnson can’t believe how bad NYC traffic is

Cam Johnson’s arrival to New York City has been a culture shock for the 26-year-old forward who joined the Nets last week following the blockbuster Kevin Durant-Suns trade.

When reporters asked about what stands out to him about Brooklyn so far on Tuesday, Johnson didn’t hesitate.

“The traffic, and how long it takes to just go one mile! Oh my goodness,” Johnson said. “We were three miles away from here and it took like 45 minutes.

“I was like ‘OK, I got to get used to that.’ I got to get used to how densely packed everything is.”

Johnson is in his fourth season in the NBA and had played in Phoenix for his entire pro career. He played college ball at the University of North Carolina. Chapel Hill is more of a town than a city, which he pointed out.

“I’m not really from the city. I went to college in the city a little bit, but this is different.” Johnson said.

In his first three games with Brooklyn, Johnson has averaged nearly 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

During Johnson’s first victory as a Net on Wednesday night — a 116-105 win against the Heat — he sent shockwaves through social media with a ridiculous circus shot layup which put the Nets up four in the fourth quarter.

Despite still getting used to city life off the court, Johnson seems to have settled in pretty nicely on the floor.