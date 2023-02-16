Sen. John Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression treatment

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was voluntarily hospitalized Wednesday night after a doctor recommended he seek inpatient treatment for clinical depression, according to a statement his office posted on Twitter.

Fetterman’s office said the freshman senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, DC, where he is seeking mental health care.

Attending physician of Congress “Dr. [Brian] Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed,” the senator’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, told the Washington Post .

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. AP

Fetterman, who suffered a serious stroke while campaigning for the Senate and was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, has periodically been depressed throughout his life, Jentleson said.

“It only became severe in recent weeks,” the chief of staff added.

