Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
WQUE Q93

This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKiee_0kpvfrij00
Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana is home to countless outdoor activities and hiking trails that lead to some hidden treasures, from cool caves tucked into a mountainside to breathtaking waterfalls begging to be explored.

Reader's Digest searched around the country to find the most gorgeous waterfalls around, compiling a list of the top spot to visit in each state where you can enjoy the scenic views and relaxing atmosphere conjured by the flowing streams.

Louisiana may not have many as many waterfalls as other states, but the ones it does have are pretty beautiful . According to the list, the most stunning waterfall in Louisiana is Kisatchie Falls . Located in the state's only National Forest, Kisatchie Falls is a beautiful spot for outdoorsy folks to enjoy some time in the sun and cool off in the water.

Learn more about Kisatchie National Forest by visiting its website .

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The rocky bayou in Kisatchie National Forest features some of the most rugged terrain in low-lying Louisiana and includes one of the state's only waterfalls. Gently flowing over the rocks, the babbling fall is the stuff sound machines are made of. Plus, the creek's sandy banks are perfect for a day relaxing and wading in the water."

Check out Reader's Digest 's full list to see all the most beautiful waterfalls in the country.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Every Summer, Thousands Flock To This Louisiana Town For The Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lake Charles, LA11 hours ago
Heart of Louisiana: Meteor Crater
Greensburg, LA1 day ago
Louisiana restaurant makes list for best breakfast spots in state
Lafayette, LA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prices Dropping as Louisiana Officially Kicks Off Crawfish Season
Shreveport, LA15 hours ago
Peggy Martin rose named spring 2023 Louisiana Super Plant
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joints in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Beloved Louisiana grocery chain opens new supermarket location
Broussard, LA12 hours ago
Train that derailed in Paulina last fall had witches' brew of hazardous chemicals: report
Paulina, LA1 day ago
This Louisiana Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
New Netflix ghost movie made in Louisiana is online now
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
They hired a company to fix their roof — and ended up in a statewide legal tangle
Mandeville, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Man Arrested in Mississippi Suspected of Various Charges, Including Improper Telephone Communications, Cyberstalking, and Armed Robbery, Among Others
Houma, LA1 day ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen the Night of February 23 in Downtown Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Two Louisiana Cities Make The 'Hardest Working Cities In America' List
Baton Rouge, LA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy