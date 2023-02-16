Senior Evan Glass making his mark at Volunteer

CHURCH HILL — When senior Evan Glass takes the mat this weekend at T.A. Dugger Junior High School in Elizabethton, he’ll be attempting to do something no other wrestler at Volunteer has ever done.

“After making it to state my freshman year, I set a goal of making it all four years of high school. No one has ever done that in Volunteer history. If I make it this year, I will be a four-time state qualifier, and I’ll be the first one to ever do it,” Evan explained. “I also have a goal of placing at state, which would also be a first for guys at Volunteer.”

Evan is one of three Volunteer wrestlers who’ll compete in Saturday’s TSSAA Class A sectionals. The top four wrestlers from each weight class advance to the TSSAA individual state championships Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin.

Also wrestling in Saturday’s sectional rounds at T.A Dugger will be Austin Glass at 132 and Parker Salyer at 182. Austin, Evan’s younger brother and the Region 1A runner-up in his weight class, was recently named Freshman of the Year.

On the girls’ side, Volunteer’s Jahnae Ward and Angel Hall will wrestle Friday night at Gibbs High School for a chance to qualify for the state tournament.

Hard work paying off for Evan Glass

Evan has already recorded one milestone this year: his 100th career win at Volunteer.

“It was senior night, and the very last meet, so that meant a lot to me,” Evan said.

He’s also posted strong finishes at some big meets, including the highly competitive Ed Cressel Classic in Bristol. Evan lost one match and had to fight his way back through the bracket to finish third in his weight class, with a win by fall over James River’s Brayden Forbes.

“In that third-place match, I was able to beat a guy who is the type of wrestler I normally end up losing to, so being able to pin him in the third-place match was very big for me. I was very happy after beating him,” Evan said.

A week ago, Evan kept his state tournament dream alive by winning the Region 1A championship in the 113-pound weight class at Viking Hall in Bristol to reach the sectional round. He knows the competition there represents the best of the best from each region.

“I know I’m going to have two very hard matches back-to-back. It’ll be a very challenging day,” Evan said.

But the challenge is part of what drew Evan to wrestling in the first place.

“I do love being able to compete for myself. I enjoy the team aspect, too, but being able to compete for my own goals also appeals to me,” Evan said.

There’s so much more to the sport than practice and matches.

“You have to eat right. It’s about making sure you don’t eat too much, but also you have to eat healthy. If you don’t eat, you’ll end up not being able to wrestle your best,” Evan said. “You also end up running a lot to lose weight (or maintain it), and cross country has helped me with that.”

In addition to wrestling, Evan is a member of the Falcons’ cross country and track teams. He’s also an outstanding student. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Like athletes who excel in other sports, Evan never really takes an “off-season.” He wrestles year-round with E3, a club team based in Kingsport and devoted to exposing more area youth to the traditional sport of wrestling.

Family ties

It’s no surprise Austin Glass followed his big brother into competitive wrestling. It seems to run in the family. Evan first became interested in wrestling watching his cousins.

“My cousins wrestled in middle and high school, so I had been to a few meets. I wanted to try it out. In seventh grade, I decided to join. I ended up loving it, so I’ve stuck with it,” Evan said.

Having Austin at Volunteer this year has helped push Evan in practice. “He has become my wrestling partner. We’re around the same weight. … And he’s also good, so he’s able to push me which makes practices a lot better,” Evan said.

And it’s more than just the actual family ties. It’s the family atmosphere and camaraderie that emanates from the sport itself.

“There’s a lot of good sportsmanship in wrestling. You’re able to make a lot of friends through it from other teams. There’s just a lot of good people in the sport,” Evan said.

In Hawkins County, that’s how founder George Keen and the late Coach Scott Solomon envisioned it — and it’s how the current coaches who wrestled for them are working to keep it.

“We have had more people showing up for wrestling this year,” Evan said. “We only had six guys last year; this year we have eight. We’ve had two girls this year, the first girls on the team since I’ve been there. Our team is starting to grow, and we think it’ll continue to grow in the future. We’re really hoping for that.”