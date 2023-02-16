Tropical Smoothie Cafe Opening in Irving

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open in Irving this spring. Franchise owner Parth Patel told What Now Dallas the restaurant at 6550 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 120 could open to the public this May.

The Irving spot will be the first of three Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations that Patel plans to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Patel said he does not have decisions made on where the other two will be located.

“Irving is a really great community especially when it comes to young people who are interested in healthy foods. That is the business we are striving for. It’s a health-conscious business, and at the same time, it provides delicious food,” Patel said.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe menu features a variety of flavorful, made-to-order smoothies including Fruit Blends, Super Veggies, and Tropical Treats. Supplements can be added including collagen, fat burner, or probiotic, plus items such as peanut butter, fresh ginger, or whole grain oats are options. The menu also features sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, salads, and quesadillas.

“We’re excited to bring Tropical Smoothie Cafe and then serve the community at the same time.”

