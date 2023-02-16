Phoenix Sky Harbor posts busiest single day in airport's history

More than 200,000 visitors came through Sky Harbor Airport on Monday, Feb. 13, the single busiest day in its history.

The airport, which served more than 44 million passengers in 2022, has an average of 120,000 passengers come through its doors on an average day, officials said.

“Super Bowl LVII set records across the city of Phoenix, and that could not be more evident than at our airport,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

“These numbers speak to the appeal of Phoenix and Arizona as a destination for high-caliber events. Our airport is our front door, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that went in to preparing for these record-breaking numbers.”

Combined with the Super Bowl, the Valley also welcomed visitors coming in for the W.M. Phoenix Open golf tournament.

Overall at the airport on Feb. 13:

1,691 takeoffs and landings – compared to 1,200 on an average day.

No wait time at the TSA security checkpoints was more than 22 minutes.

90,244 passengers screened, including charter and private aircraft operations. Of this, TSA screened 83,914 passengers through their checkpoints, making Sky Harbor the busiest airport in the nation.

47,206 total checked bags, including terminal and charter operations.

2,132 bags checked using the Early Bag Check service.

More than 9,100 rental car returns and more than 5,600 rental car pick-ups.

Nearly 50,000 people rode the PHX Sky Train.

1,367 total taxi operations (pickups and drop offs).

23,657 total rideshare operations (pickups and drop offs).

313 business/corporate flight operations (arrivals and departures).

12 charter operations.

Phoenix’s general aviation airports also were busy, according to a city release.

At Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, 135 aircraft came in for the Super Bowl. On Monday, there were 91 operations. At Phoenix Goodyear Airport, 130 aircraft came in for the game, and total operations for Monday was 137.



“We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from travelers about their experience,” Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services, said.