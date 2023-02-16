Coffee shop proposed for site in Otsego

Two business developments are in the works in Otsego, according to City Planner Daniel Licht.

The city has received an application for a coffee shop to be located on the corner of 88th Street and Parrish Avenue on The Bank of Elk River property.

And the city is expecting an application for a multi-tenant retail building to be located just north of the future Aldi. Aldi earlier announced plans to build a grocery store at the northwest corner of Parrish Avenue and 87th Street.

Licht updated the City Council on Monday, Feb. 13.