Otsego, MN
Elk River Star News

Coffee shop proposed for site in Otsego

11 days ago

Two business developments are in the works in Otsego, according to City Planner Daniel Licht.

The city has received an application for a coffee shop to be located on the corner of 88th Street and Parrish Avenue on The Bank of Elk River property.

And the city is expecting an application for a multi-tenant retail building to be located just north of the future Aldi. Aldi earlier announced plans to build a grocery store at the northwest corner of Parrish Avenue and 87th Street.

Licht updated the City Council on Monday, Feb. 13.

